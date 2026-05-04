From Bengal to Tamil Nadu: An India poll verdict full of shocks

BJP breaks through in Bengal, Tamil Nadu stuns, Kerala swings to UDF
New Delhi: India’s political landscape was dramatically reshaped on Monday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged into new territory with a historic breakthrough in West Bengal while retaining Assam and consolidating its position in Puducherry, even as a political earthquake in Tamil Nadu and a decisive swing in Kerala underlined the scale of change across the country.
The results — spanning 823 constituencies across four states and one Union Territory — delivered a complex but clear message: Indian voters continue to hand out strong mandates, but not in a single direction. Instead, the verdict unfolded as a patchwork of regional waves, each shaped by local leadership, alliances and voter sentiment.
Counting began at 8am under tight security, with early trends quickly firming into decisive leads in most states.
In West Bengal, the BJP’s years-long push to break into one of India’s most politically resilient states appeared to finally pay off.
The party moved past the halfway mark in the 294-member Assembly, leading in around 190 seats, and appeared set to form its first-ever government in the state.
“It was an election of rejection… people of the state want change,” said senior BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya.
For the BJP, the result marks a significant expansion into a state long dominated by regional forces. For Mamata Banerjee, who has ruled since 2011, the trends point to a major political setback.
The scale of the shift is notable. The Trinamool Congress, which won over 200 seats in the previous election, is trailing far behind in the current count.
BJP breakthrough: Set to form first government in West Bengal
Northeast stronghold: NDA wins third straight term in Assam
Tamil Nadu shock: Vijay’s TVK disrupts decades-old duopoly
Kerala swing: UDF returns to power after 10 years
Puducherry edge: NDA maintains advantage in Union Territory
Tamil Nadu delivered the biggest surprise of the election cycle, with actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay emerging as a central figure in a dramatically altered political landscape.
His Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contesting its first Assembly election, surged to leads in over 100 of 234 seats, challenging the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.
In one of the most symbolic outcomes, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lost his Kolathur seat, highlighting the scale of the shift.
While the party may still fall short of the 118-seat majority mark, it has already established itself as a major force in the state.
TVK leaders described the verdict as a “new revolution”, as celebrations broke out across Tamil Nadu.
The result reflects a mix of anti-incumbency sentiment, strong youth mobilisation and the appeal of a new political alternative.
In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) delivered one of the clearest mandates of the day, comfortably crossing the halfway mark of 71 seats in the 140-member Assembly.
The victory marks the UDF’s return to power after 10 years, ending the Left Democratic Front’s tenure.
“There was strong anti-incumbency… we promised change and delivered,” said Congress leader V. D. Satheesan.
For the Left, the defeat represents a significant setback. “We will take lessons from this defeat,” said Binoy Viswam, senior CPI leader.
The result reinforces Kerala’s pattern of alternating governments and signals a shift in voter sentiment after a decade of Left rule.
In Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) maintained its dominance, securing a third consecutive term in the 126-member Assembly.
The alliance was leading or winning in around 100 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark.
“This is a historic mandate… people have endorsed development and stability,” said Dilip Saikia, BJP MP from Assam.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strengthened his position, with the result reflecting continuity in governance and political support.
In Puducherry, the NDA maintained a clear edge in the 30-member Assembly, leading in around 13 seats.
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy retained his stronghold, while the alliance held its advantage over the Congress-led front.
Though smaller parties and independents registered limited gains, they are unlikely to significantly alter the overall outcome.
Taken together, the results resist a single national narrative.
The BJP has expanded into new territory while reinforcing existing strongholds. The Congress has secured a key victory in Kerala but remains uneven elsewhere. Tamil Nadu has introduced a new political force that could reshape the state’s future.
As one political observer noted, “This is not one wave — it is multiple currents moving in different directions.”
India’s electoral map, it seems, is not shifting in one direction, but being redrawn state by state.
With inputs from agencies