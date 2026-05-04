India’s electoral map shifts: Big wins, bigger upsets

Kerala swings to UDF, BJP surges in Bengal, TVK shocks Tamil Nadu
New Delhi: India’s political map showed signs of a significant shake-up on Monday as early trends from five key state and territorial elections pointed to what could amount to a political earthquake — with entrenched powers challenged, new players emerging, and regional verdicts sending mixed signals to national parties.
The results underlined a striking pattern: while some states delivered decisive mandates, others produced disruptive outcomes that could alter long-standing political equations. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) surged towards a sweeping comeback in Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened up a commanding lead in West Bengal, and in Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) triggered one of the most dramatic upsets in recent electoral history.
At the same time, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appeared to consolidate its position in Assam and strengthen its hold in Puducherry, reflecting continuity in some regions even as upheaval defined others. Together, the trends painted a fragmented but decisive electoral picture — one that reinforced the dominance of regional dynamics over any single national narrative.
Counting began at 8am across 823 constituencies, starting with postal ballots and followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) rounds, under tight security. While final results were still awaited, the trends were already shaping up as politically consequential, with potential ripple effects for future national contests.
Kerala delivered one of the clearest verdicts of the day, with the Congress-led UDF racing past the halfway mark in the 140-member Assembly.
The alliance built a commanding lead over the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), signalling strong anti-incumbency against the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Early celebrations broke out among Congress workers, with leaders framing the outcome as a decisive mandate for change.
If trends hold, the result will return the UDF to power after a decade, reinforcing Kerala’s pattern of alternating governments and marking a clear rejection of the incumbent administration.
In West Bengal, the BJP appeared poised for a major breakthrough, opening up a substantial lead over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Trends suggested the party was on course to cross the majority mark, potentially ending more than a decade of TMC rule under Mamata Banerjee. Such an outcome would represent a significant expansion of the BJP’s footprint into a state long resistant to its influence.
The contest, among the most closely watched in this election cycle, is being seen as a bellwether for the party’s ability to convert aggressive campaigning into electoral gains in opposition strongholds.
Tamil Nadu emerged as the epicentre of electoral disruption, with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) delivering a stunning performance in its first-ever election.
The party surged ahead in over 100 seats in early trends, putting it within striking distance of the majority mark and threatening to break the decades-old dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.
The scale of the performance has positioned TVK as a potential new centre of power in the state, with smaller parties likely to play a supporting role if the trends translate into a fractured mandate.
In Assam, the BJP-led NDA maintained a strong lead, pointing to continuity rather than change in the northeastern state.
Early trends showed the alliance comfortably ahead of the Congress-led opposition, reflecting sustained support for its governance model and development-focused messaging.
If confirmed, the outcome would further consolidate the BJP’s position in the region, where it has steadily expanded its political base over recent years.
In Puducherry, the NDA alliance strengthened its position, with key wins and leads indicating a clear edge over the Congress-led front.
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy retained his seat, while BJP candidates improved their margins in several constituencies. Though smaller parties and independents made limited gains, the overall trend favoured the ruling alliance.
Taken together, the five-state verdict underscores the complexity of India’s electoral landscape.
The Congress found a stronghold in Kerala but struggled to translate that momentum elsewhere. The BJP, meanwhile, reinforced its position in Assam and made potentially historic gains in West Bengal. Tamil Nadu’s outcome stood apart, with the emergence of a new political force challenging established power structures.
Rather than a uniform national trend, the results point to a mosaic of regional mandates — each shaped by local issues, leadership and voter sentiment.
- with inputs from agencies