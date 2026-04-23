Record turnout marks Bengal, Tamil Nadu polls

Robust turnout signals strong engagement despite poll tensions
Voting in two of India’s most politically significant states — West Bengal and Tamil Nadu — saw exceptionally high turnout on Thursday, signalling strong voter engagement despite a contentious campaign backdrop.
According to Election Commission (EC) estimates, West Bengal recorded 89.93 per cent polling by 5pm, while Tamil Nadu reached 82.24 per cent, both surpassing turnout levels from the 2021 elections.
The robust participation comes despite controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which critics had warned could dampen voter sentiment. Instead, turnout figures suggest the issue may have mobilised voters further rather than discouraging participation.
Polling began at 7am in both states, with long queues reported through the day.
By 3pm, turnout had already surged to 78.77 per cent in West Bengal and 70 per cent in Tamil Nadu, indicating a steady rise toward record levels by evening.
Officials reported smooth voting overall, with voters turning out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.
In West Bengal, voting took place across 152 constituencies in the first phase, covering 16 districts in both North and South Bengal.
The state, home to over 100 million people, is witnessing a closely watched contest as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempts to unseat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has governed since 2011.
Banerjee’s party secured a decisive victory in 2021, winning 213 out of 294 seats, but the BJP has mounted an aggressive campaign to expand its footprint in the state.
Security was tightened across sensitive regions, particularly along the Bangladesh border, with paramilitary forces deployed to ensure a peaceful vote. Around 8,000 polling stations were classified as “supersensitive”, according to officials.
The campaign in Bengal has been shaped by multiple issues, including employment concerns, women’s safety and corruption.
“We want employment in our state. We want to live with social dignity,” first-time voter Pratik Maity told AFP.
The remaining 142 constituencies will vote on April 29, completing the two-phase election process.
In Tamil Nadu, polling for all 234 assembly constituencies was held in a single phase, with more than 57.3 million voters eligible to cast their ballots.
The election is marked by a competitive four-way contest involving:
The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance
The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance
Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)
The BJP, allied with AIADMK in the state, has historically struggled to make major electoral gains in Tamil Nadu, where regional parties dominate the political landscape.
Despite this, the party is seeking to expand its influence as part of a broader national strategy.
A key backdrop to the elections has been the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls, which sparked protests after millions of names were removed.
While authorities said the exercise was aimed at eliminating ineligible voters, critics argued it disproportionately affected marginalised communities.
However, the high turnout suggests that the controversy may have had the opposite effect — energising voter participation rather than suppressing it.
The elections carry significant political weight beyond the states themselves.
For the BJP, success in West Bengal would represent a major breakthrough in an opposition stronghold. In Tamil Nadu, even incremental gains would signal progress in a region where the party has historically struggled.
For regional parties such as the TMC and DMK, the polls are a test of their continued dominance and their ability to withstand national-level challenges.
Vote counting for both states is scheduled for May 4, when results will determine the next governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
On the same day, results from elections in Assam, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry will also be announced, adding to the broader political significance of the electoral cycle.
- with inputs from IANS and ANI