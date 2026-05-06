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Mamata Banerjee refuses to quit as BJP prepares Bengal takeover

Chief minister alleges the election was an ‘atrocity’, not a fair contest

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Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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Police personnel guard the road leading towards the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party chairperson Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on May 5, 2026 after her party lost the recently concluded state legislative assembly elections.
Police personnel guard the road leading towards the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party chairperson Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on May 5, 2026 after her party lost the recently concluded state legislative assembly elections.
AFP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday refused to resign despite her party’s crushing defeat in the Assembly elections, declaring that she would continue to fight even as the BJP moved ahead with plans to form its first government in the state.

Addressing a meeting of newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs in Kolkata, Banerjee accused the BJP and central agencies of orchestrating what she described as an “atrocity” rather than a democratic election.

“I won’t resign. Let them dismiss me,” Banerjee said, according to Trinamool Congress sources, while urging party legislators to wear black clothes on the opening day of the new Assembly as a mark of protest.

The dramatic remarks came two days after the BJP swept to a historic victory in West Bengal, winning 207 seats and ending more than a decade of Trinamool Congress rule under Banerjee.

The BJP is now preparing for the swearing-in of its first Bengal government since Independence, with state party president Samik Bhattacharya announcing that the new cabinet will take oath on May 9 at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bhattacharya said the date was chosen because it coincides with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore according to the Bengali calendar.

However, he declined to reveal who would become the BJP’s chief ministerial face, amid intense speculation within party circles.

Mamata alleges ‘atrocity’

Banerjee alleged that Trinamool Congress candidates had been “forcefully defeated” and claimed more than 1,500 party offices had been “hijacked” after the results.

“This was not an election but an atrocity,” she was quoted as saying by party sources.

The Trinamool chief also alleged that she had been “heckled and pushed” during post-election developments and said she experienced chest pain amid the tensions.

“Those who betrayed will be removed from the party,” she reportedly told MLAs, while also claiming that the Trinamool had “morally defeated” the BJP despite the electoral rout.

She accused both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of being “directly involved” in the election process and criticised the Election Commission, Central Reserve Police Force and sections of the state police.

Even in defeat, Banerjee attempted to rally opposition unity, claiming the INDIA bloc had become “more united” after the Bengal results.

BJP focuses on transition

Even as the Trinamool contested the legitimacy of the result, the BJP leadership appeared focused on ensuring a smooth transition of power and preventing post-poll unrest.

Bhattacharya, accompanied by BJP central observer Sunil Bansal and party MPs Jyotirmoy Mahato and Saumitra Khan, visited the state secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday for discussions with Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala.

The meeting focused on preparations for the swearing-in ceremony as well as measures to curb post-poll violence.

The Election Commission of India has already directed the West Bengal administration and central armed police forces to adopt “zero tolerance” towards violence following reports of clashes from several parts of the state after the results were declared.

Bhattacharya also issued a warning to BJP workers against revenge politics.

“Be it the Trinamool Congress, CPI-M or any other party, not a single incident involving forceful takeover of party offices and hoisting BJP flags there will be tolerated,” he said earlier in the day.

He added that strict disciplinary action would be taken against any BJP worker found involved in violence or intimidation.

Constitutional questions emerge

Banerjee’s refusal to step down despite the clear electoral verdict has triggered intense political debate in the state, with opposition leaders calling the situation unprecedented.

Under constitutional convention, a chief minister who loses the confidence of the Assembly is expected to resign, paving the way for the Governor to invite the majority party to form the government.

With the BJP already preparing for a formal swearing-in ceremony, attention is now shifting to how quickly the transition of power will take place — and whether the final days of the outgoing Trinamool government could further deepen political tensions in the state.

- with inputs from IANS, ANI

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