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India elections: Celebration scenes across key states

From cities to towns, supporters gather to mark wins with music and colour

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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BJP workers celebrate the party's lead during the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata on Monday, May 4, 2026.
BJP workers celebrate the party's lead during the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata on Monday, May 4, 2026.
IANS

Dubai: Assembly election results across West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry sparked widespread celebrations, as supporters gathered in large numbers to mark victories. Streets filled with party flags, music and cheering crowds, reflecting the political significance of the outcomes. From major cities to smaller towns, the festive mood highlighted both decisive mandates and closely fought contests across states.

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Senior Congress leaders, including Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal, state party chief Sunny Joseph, Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan, MPs Shashi Tharoor and K. Suresh, and leader Ramesh Chennithala, celebrate as Congress-led UDF crossed the majority mark in the Kerala Assembly elections 2026 in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala, on Monday, May 4, 2026.
IANS
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Family members of TVK chief and actor Vijay blow whistles and celebrate at their residence as the party takes the lead during the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, May 04, 2026.
IANS
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Congress workers celebrate the party’s victory in Kerala at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.
ANI
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BJP members celebrate as the party leads in the polls on the counting day of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata on Monday
ANI
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) workers hold photographs of their leader, actor-turned-politician Vijay , as they celebrate early leads and results in the recently held state elections in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
ANI
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BJP members celebrate as the party leads in the polls on the counting day of West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata on Monday
ANI
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate along a street near her residence of West Bengal chief minister and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata on May 4, 2026 during vote counting for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.
AFP
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BJP workers and supporters celebrate at the BJP headquarter as the party crosses the majority mark in Assam, in Guwahati on Monday.
ANI
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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