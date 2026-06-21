India PM Narendra Modi calls for making yoga part of daily life on International Yoga Day

“Today is an auspicious occasion. Hence, I do not want to recollect why these attempts to isolate Yoga from the daily life of people in West Bengal was done. In the past, the state government had no involvement in this initiative in West Bengal. I don’t even want to say why it was not. This time, the people of West Bengal have taken a historic decision. So, this time the International Yoga Day is being celebrated in West Bengal. I think more than one crore people in Bengal will participate in this event," the Chief Minister said.