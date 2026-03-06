From Healing to Teaching: Inspiring journeys at Dubai's Yoga Ashram

Co-founder and meditation specialist Jaya Harikumar says the studio’s strength lies in its spirit of unity and openness. “Yoga Ashram celebrates diversity that exists in Yoga in a simple and elated manner. This year we celebrate 12 years of the Yoga Ashram and we are so excited about its successful journey so far. This March 8, we are hosting an inspiring evening of real stories from incredible women in our community. The panelists will be Fosca Garcia, Aude Masera, Harsha Varyani, Kavita Pillay, and Saffya Ferdos. It will be a space for connection, empowerment, and meaningful conversations of their personal life journeys & womens empowerment. Special experiences will include manifestation mandala card making, mindful Japanese tea ceremony and all of these sessions are complimentary,” said Harikumar.