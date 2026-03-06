From Healing to Teaching: Inspiring journeys at Dubai's Yoga Ashram

Community-driven studio marks 12 years of nurturing mind and body together
When Italian-Filipina expat Angela Moauro was offered the role of Studio Manager at Yoga Ashram in Jumeirah Lakes Towers five years ago, she had little idea how profoundly it would reshape her life. What began as a career move soon became a turning point in her personal health journey - one she now describes as destiny.
Founded by friends Rashi Datt, Harsha Varyani and Jaya Harikumar, Yoga Ashram has evolved into one of Dubai’s most traditional wellness spaces. Rooted in the philosophy of “mindfulness in motion”, the studio offers authentic and traditional practices from Sri Sri, Hatha, Vinyasa and Power yoga to Prenatal yoga, Mat Pilates, Reformer Pilates and Kids Yoga.
This year marks a special milestone for the community-driven studio as it celebrates 12 years of nurturing mind and body. The anniversary coincides with International Women’s Day, turning March into a month-long tribute to women, wellness and shared stories, a double celebration that reflects the Ashram’s inclusive ethos.
Co-founder and meditation specialist Jaya Harikumar says the studio’s strength lies in its spirit of unity and openness. “Yoga Ashram celebrates diversity that exists in Yoga in a simple and elated manner. This year we celebrate 12 years of the Yoga Ashram and we are so excited about its successful journey so far. This March 8, we are hosting an inspiring evening of real stories from incredible women in our community. The panelists will be Fosca Garcia, Aude Masera, Harsha Varyani, Kavita Pillay, and Saffya Ferdos. It will be a space for connection, empowerment, and meaningful conversations of their personal life journeys & womens empowerment. Special experiences will include manifestation mandala card making, mindful Japanese tea ceremony and all of these sessions are complimentary,” said Harikumar.
All month long, the Yoga Ashram is offering specially curated complimentary classes focused on holistic health as our gift to the community.
Recalling her journey at The Yoga Ashram, Moauro for one was navigating the challenges of diabetes. Immersed in the nurturing environment of the Ashram, she discovered far more than a workplace. Over five years of consistent holistic support, her blood sugar levels (HBA1C) dropped to 5.8 from 8.8, a transformation she attributes to the Ashram’s integrated approach to wellbeing.
Equally inspiring is the journey of Egyptian expat Mai Orfy Ali, an engineer by profession who first walked into the studio seeking relief from work-related stress. She began with a Saturday community class and soon found herself returning two to three times a week.
“I remember the first time I was at the Yoga Ashram. It was a community class that happens every Saturday. I was invited to attend. I started regular classes here two to three times a week. I liked the sessions more and more. I then started to add more classes to my schedule. From two to three classes a week I started doing six sessions a week,” she recalled.
Ali’s commitment deepened after an accident left her recovering from injury. With guidance from the Ashram’s teachers, she rebuilt her strength and corrected her posture, an experience that inspired her to pursue teaching herself. Now training to become a Reformer Pilates instructor at the studio, Ali hopes to give back to the same community that supported her recovery.
For Harikumar, the 12-year milestone is more than an anniversary, it is a heartfelt thank you to a community that has grown together. “This is our way of thanking the community for being with us the last 12 years. From the very first day when we started to today, the journey has ensured taking mental and physical well-being to the next level of positive impact.”