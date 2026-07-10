Modi, Albanese unveil India-Australia sports roadmap

The two leaders spent time with young athletes taking part in exhibition matches of cricket, kabaddi and Australian rules football. They greeted the children, signed cricket gear and posed for photographs. Modi also met "Ruby the Roo", Australia's official international mascot.

India and Australia gave fresh momentum to their growing partnership on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), highlighting the role of sport in bringing the two nations closer.

Adding to the occasion, former Australian men's cricket captain Steve Waugh and former Australia women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar joined the leaders during the visit. In a memorable moment, Modi presented Waugh with a photograph from their first meeting nearly two decades ago, when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The visit also marked an important step in expanding sporting cooperation between the two countries. Modi and Albanese unveiled the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, a new framework aimed at strengthening ties through sports, youth exchanges, talent development and sports infrastructure.

The two leaders said greater collaboration in sport would help strengthen people-to-people ties and further deepen the broader India-Australia relationship.

He noted that India is preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, while Australia will welcome athletes from around the world for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

Speaking at the event, Modi congratulated Australia on its ICC Women's Cricket World Cup triumph and said the coming decade offers exciting opportunities for both countries to work together in global sport.

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