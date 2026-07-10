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Modi, Albanese unveil India-Australia sports roadmap

The leaders use their MCG visit to strengthen sporting and people-to-people ties

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) stands next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as he shakes hands with former Australian cricket team captain Steve Waugh (R) during a visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on July 10, 2026.
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) stands next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as he shakes hands with former Australian cricket team captain Steve Waugh (R) during a visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on July 10, 2026.
AFP

India and Australia gave fresh momentum to their growing partnership on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), highlighting the role of sport in bringing the two nations closer.

The two leaders spent time with young athletes taking part in exhibition matches of cricket, kabaddi and Australian rules football. They greeted the children, signed cricket gear and posed for photographs. Modi also met "Ruby the Roo", Australia's official international mascot.

Adding to the occasion, former Australian men's cricket captain Steve Waugh and former Australia women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar joined the leaders during the visit. In a memorable moment, Modi presented Waugh with a photograph from their first meeting nearly two decades ago, when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The visit also marked an important step in expanding sporting cooperation between the two countries. Modi and Albanese unveiled the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, a new framework aimed at strengthening ties through sports, youth exchanges, talent development and sports infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, Modi congratulated Australia on its ICC Women's Cricket World Cup triumph and said the coming decade offers exciting opportunities for both countries to work together in global sport.

He noted that India is preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, while Australia will welcome athletes from around the world for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

The two leaders said greater collaboration in sport would help strengthen people-to-people ties and further deepen the broader India-Australia relationship.

With inputs from agencies

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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