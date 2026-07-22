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Will former Australian cricketer David Warner go to jail?

Warner was charged for drinking and driving during a random breath test in Sydney in April

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Will former Australian cricketer David Warner go to jail?
AFP

Australian cricket great David Warner has pleaded guilty to a drink-driving offence and is set to be sentenced later this year, according to court documents.

Warner, one of Australia’s most recognisable sports stars, was charged after allegedly being behind the wheel of a van when he was stopped during a random breath test in Sydney in April. He was subsequently arrested and taken to a police station.

The former Australia opener’s lawyer appeared at a Sydney court on Wednesday and entered a guilty plea to one count of “middle-range” drink-driving. Warner, who did not attend the hearing, will be sentenced on August 18. He faces a minimum six-month driving ban, a possible fine of up to A$2,200 and a maximum prison sentence of nine months.

Poor decision

Warner’s lawyer, Bobby Hill, previously told the court that poor decisions can happen to anyone and stressed the importance of taking responsibility for one’s actions.

“So many of us make those poor decisions. I think what’s important is accepting and being accountable for those poor decisions,” Hill said at an earlier hearing.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a tradesman, a doctor or one of the best opening batsmen in the world, that danger exists for every one of us.”

Warner retired from international cricket in 2024. He currently captains the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League and Sydney Thunder in Australia’s domestic Big Bash League.

Following Warner’s arrest in April, Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon described the allegations as “concerning” and said the organisation took them “very seriously”.

“At Cricket NSW, we are strong advocates for safe driving, not drink-driving,” Germon told the BBC.

Related Topics:
cricketcrimeAustralia

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