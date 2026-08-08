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Mohanlal apologises after Australia visa delay postpones Sydney show

The organisers said the show will be rescheduled, with the new date to be announced later

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Malayalam actor Mohanlal during an interview with Gulf News in Dubai.
Malayalam actor Mohanlal during an interview with Gulf News in Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has apologised to his Australian fans after an unexpected delay in securing his visa forced the postponement of his much-awaited live show in Sydney.

The event, titled Vaikittu Endha Paripadi (What’s on the agenda this evening?), was scheduled for Saturday, August 8, at the Norwest Convention Centre in Sydney. The programme was set to feature Mohanlal alongside several other artistes.

According to a report by Manorama, Mohanlal was in Singapore awaiting his Australian visa but was unable to travel to Sydney after the approval was delayed.

In a video message shared with his fans, the actor expressed his disappointment over missing the event. He said several members of his team had already arrived in Sydney, but he was unable to join them.

“I don’t know how this happened. It might be a clerical mistake, and I am taking the blame for it,” Mohanlal said, while apologising to his fans.

Sydney show to be rescheduled

Event organiser Kayal Events also attributed the postponement to an “unforeseen delay in the visa approval process”.

The organisers confirmed that the other artistes and crew members involved in the show had already reached Sydney. However, with Mohanlal unable to travel, the programme could not go ahead as planned.

Kayal Events said the show will be rescheduled, with details of the new date to be announced later.

Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated actors, has enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades. He has appeared in more than 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada cinema. He is a recipient of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and National Film Awards.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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