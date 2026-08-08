The organisers said the show will be rescheduled, with the new date to be announced later
Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has apologised to his Australian fans after an unexpected delay in securing his visa forced the postponement of his much-awaited live show in Sydney.
The event, titled Vaikittu Endha Paripadi (What’s on the agenda this evening?), was scheduled for Saturday, August 8, at the Norwest Convention Centre in Sydney. The programme was set to feature Mohanlal alongside several other artistes.
According to a report by Manorama, Mohanlal was in Singapore awaiting his Australian visa but was unable to travel to Sydney after the approval was delayed.
In a video message shared with his fans, the actor expressed his disappointment over missing the event. He said several members of his team had already arrived in Sydney, but he was unable to join them.
“I don’t know how this happened. It might be a clerical mistake, and I am taking the blame for it,” Mohanlal said, while apologising to his fans.
Event organiser Kayal Events also attributed the postponement to an “unforeseen delay in the visa approval process”.
The organisers confirmed that the other artistes and crew members involved in the show had already reached Sydney. However, with Mohanlal unable to travel, the programme could not go ahead as planned.
Kayal Events said the show will be rescheduled, with details of the new date to be announced later.
Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated actors, has enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades. He has appeared in more than 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada cinema. He is a recipient of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and National Film Awards.
With inputs from Agencies