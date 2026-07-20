Under the system, the organising entity must apply for an approved participant quota, specifying the expected number of attendees (for example, 100 or more participants). Once the quota is approved, organisers can sponsor visa applications for invited guests travelling to the UAE.

The permit is linked to approved events, with organisers required to obtain the necessary approvals and submit details of the event, including the number of expected international participants. Eligible attendees can then apply for the visa through the approved event.

Introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) nearly a year ago, the visa is part of the UAE's efforts to facilitate travel for event attendees and reinforce its position as a leading global hub for business, tourism and international events.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.