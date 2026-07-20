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GDRFA Dubai clarifies who can apply for the UAE events visit visa

Visa is available for approved conferences, exhibitions and festivals.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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GDRFA Dubai explains UAE Events Visit Visa rules for global visitors
GDRFA Dubai explains UAE Events Visit Visa rules for global visitors
GDRFA

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai ) has clarified the UAE's specialised Events Visit Visa, a dedicated entry permit for international visitors travelling to the country for conferences, exhibitions, summits, festivals and other major gatherings.

According to GDRFA Dubai, the Events Visit Visa is a temporary entry permit that allows international visitors to attend or participate in economic, cultural, educational, sporting, religious and community events across the UAE.

It is intended for participants, exhibitors and visitors attending conferences, summits, international exhibitions, conventions, and cultural, sports and entertainment festivals.

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Introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) nearly a year ago, the visa is part of the UAE's efforts to facilitate travel for event attendees and reinforce its position as a leading global hub for business, tourism and international events.

The permit is linked to approved events, with organisers required to obtain the necessary approvals and submit details of the event, including the number of expected international participants. Eligible attendees can then apply for the visa through the approved event.

Organiser led application process

The visa is available for events hosted by government entities and approved private-sector organisations.

Under the system, the organising entity must apply for an approved participant quota, specifying the expected number of attendees (for example, 100 or more participants). Once the quota is approved, organisers can sponsor visa applications for invited guests travelling to the UAE.

Applicants are required to submit a sponsorship letter from the organiser outlining the nature of the event and its duration, along with other supporting documents.

Wide range of events covered

The visa caters to participants attending:

•     International conferences and corporate summits

•     Trade exhibitions and business conventions

•     Cultural, entertainment and sports festivals

•     Educational forums and academic gatherings

•     Community programmes and public events

•     Religious and economic meetings

The dedicated visa category was introduced to support the UAE's expanding events industry and make it easier for international participants to attend major gatherings hosted across the Emirates.

Flexible stay options

The Events Visit Visa offers several options to suit different event requirements:

•     Validity of stay: 30 or 60 days

•     Entry type: Single-entry or multiple entry

•     Extension: Renewable and extendable when necessary

•     Maximum cumulative stay: Up to 120 days

The multiple-entry option is particularly beneficial for exhibitors, event organisers and business professionals attending a series of meetings or events in the UAE.

Key objectives of the Events Visit Visa

The Events Visit Visa is designed to facilitate travel for international attendees while supporting the UAE's events, tourism and business sectors.

• Simplified entry: Streamlines visa procedures for delegates, speakers, exhibitors and visitors attending approved events in the UAE.

• Support for the events industry: Strengthens the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector by making it easier for international participants to attend major gatherings.

• Enhanced visitor experience: Provides a smoother travel journey through a simplified application process and clear requirements.

• Tourism and economic growth: Helps attract more international visitors, supports hospitality and related industries, and reinforces the UAE's position as a leading global events destination.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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Tourist-destinationsDubaiDubai tourist visaDubai tourismGDRFA

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