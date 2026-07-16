GDFRA explains conditions for 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has clarified the requirements for the UAE's five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, which allows visitors of all nationalities to enter the country multiple times without the need for a sponsor or host.
The self-sponsored visa is valid for five years and permits multiple entries and exits during that period. Visitors can stay in the UAE for up to 90 days on each visit, with the option to extend their stay for a further 90 days. However, the total period spent in the country must not exceed 180 days in a year.
The long-term visa is designed for tourists, frequent travellers, family visitors and business travellers who regularly visit the UAE and require greater flexibility than standard tourist visas.
Applicants must submit a valid passport with at least six months' validity, a recent personal photograph, proof of valid health insurance , a round-trip ticket, and bank statements covering the previous six months.
They must also demonstrate a bank balance of at least $4,000 or equivalent in other currencies during the six months preceding the application.
Applications can be submitted through the UAE's official digital platforms and smart applications, which are available around the clock. Applicants may also complete the process through Customer Happiness Centres and Amer Service Centres.
The application process includes selecting the required service, completing the application form, uploading supporting documents and paying the applicable fees.
The total application cost is Dh3,713. including visa fees, service charges and a refundable financial guarantee. Final costs may vary depending on individual circumstances and any additional requirements.
Visa holders are responsible for ensuring they do not exceed the permitted stay period. Travellers can monitor their entry and exit records through a travel movement report to avoid overstaying penalties.
• Available to all nationalities
• No sponsor or host required
• Valid for five years
• Multiple entries allowed throughout the visa validity period
• Stay up to 90 days per visit
• Extendable for an additional 90 days
• Maximum stay of 180 days per year
• Minimum bank balance requirement of $4,000 over the previous six months
The five-year multiple-entry tourist visa strengthens Dubai’s position as a preferred global destination, enhances the visitor experience, and boosts the tourism sector’s contribution to the economy. It is expected to attract more tourists, encourage multiple visits, and support sustained growth in the travel and hospitality industry.