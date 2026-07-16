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UAE 5-year tourist visa explained: Stay up to 180 days a year

GDFRA explains conditions for 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai has clarified the rules for the UAE's 5-year multiple-entry visa.
Dubai has clarified the rules for the UAE's 5-year multiple-entry visa.
GDRFA

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has clarified the requirements for the UAE's five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, which allows visitors of all nationalities to enter the country multiple times without the need for a sponsor or host.

The self-sponsored visa is valid for five years and permits multiple entries and exits during that period. Visitors can stay in the UAE for up to 90 days on each visit, with the option to extend their stay for a further 90 days. However, the total period spent in the country must not exceed 180 days in a year.

The long-term visa is designed for tourists, frequent travellers, family visitors and business travellers who regularly visit the UAE and require greater flexibility than standard tourist visas.

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Eligibility requirements

Applicants must submit a valid passport with at least six months' validity, a recent personal photograph, proof of valid health insurance , a round-trip ticket, and bank statements covering the previous six months.

They must also demonstrate a bank balance of at least $4,000 or equivalent in other currencies during the six months preceding the application.

How to apply

Applications can be submitted through the UAE's official digital platforms and smart applications, which are available around the clock. Applicants may also complete the process through Customer Happiness Centres and Amer Service Centres.

The application process includes selecting the required service, completing the application form, uploading supporting documents and paying the applicable fees.

Fees and stay rules

The total application cost is Dh3,713. including visa fees, service charges and a refundable financial guarantee. Final costs may vary depending on individual circumstances and any additional requirements.

Visa holders are responsible for ensuring they do not exceed the permitted stay period. Travellers can monitor their entry and exit records through a travel movement report to avoid overstaying penalties.

Key features

• Available to all nationalities

• No sponsor or host required

• Valid for five years

• Multiple entries allowed throughout the visa validity period

• Stay up to 90 days per visit

• Extendable for an additional 90 days

• Maximum stay of 180 days per year

• Minimum bank balance requirement of $4,000 over the previous six months

The five-year multiple-entry tourist visa strengthens Dubai’s position as a preferred global destination, enhances the visitor experience, and boosts the tourism sector’s contribution to the economy. It is expected to attract more tourists, encourage multiple visits, and support sustained growth in the travel and hospitality industry.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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UAEDubaiDubai tourist visaGDRFAVisa

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