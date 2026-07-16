The self-sponsored visa is valid for five years and permits multiple entries and exits during that period. Visitors can stay in the UAE for up to 90 days on each visit, with the option to extend their stay for a further 90 days. However, the total period spent in the country must not exceed 180 days in a year.

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has clarified the requirements for the UAE's five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, which allows visitors of all nationalities to enter the country multiple times without the need for a sponsor or host.

Applications can be submitted through the UAE's official digital platforms and smart applications, which are available around the clock. Applicants may also complete the process through Customer Happiness Centres and Amer Service Centres.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.