Pakistan clears confusion over NICOP travel rules

Overseas Pakistanis with valid NICOP can still enter on foreign passports
Dubai: Pakistan has moved to clear widespread confusion over new travel rules for overseas Pakistanis, stressing that foreign passport holders with a valid National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) can continue to enter the country without a visa.
The government said the latest directive targets only travellers whose NICOP has expired, been cancelled or is otherwise invalid, dismissing social media claims that British Pakistanis would no longer be allowed to travel on a valid NICOP.
A government spokesperson said that reports claiming all British passport holders would be barred from entering Pakistan on the basis of NICOP were “incorrect and misleading”.
The clarification follows rumours sparked by an airline advisory that was widely interpreted as requiring all British Pakistanis to travel only on a Pakistani passport or with a Pakistani visa from July 17.
The spokesperson said the new instructions are not country-specific and apply equally to overseas Pakistanis travelling from Britain, the United States, Europe and all other countries.
Overseas Pakistanis travelling on a foreign passport with a valid NICOP can continue to enter Pakistan without a visa, as before.
Passengers travelling on a foreign passport with an expired, invalid or cancelled NICOP must obtain a valid Pakistani visa before boarding their flight.
Alternatively, they may travel on a valid Pakistani passport.
Airlines have been instructed not to allow passengers to board if they do not have either a valid Pakistani visa or a valid Pakistani passport when their NICOP is no longer valid.
Officials said no exceptions would be made for passengers who fail to meet the entry requirements.
The government stressed that there has been considerable misinformation surrounding the directive.
“The restriction does not apply to passengers holding a valid NICOP, who may continue to travel to Pakistan on their foreign passports in accordance with existing rules,” the spokesperson said.
The policy is also consistent with guidance published by the UK Foreign Office, which states that holders of a valid NICOP or Smart NICOP are recognised as Pakistani citizens and may enter Pakistan without a visa and remain in the country for an unlimited period.
According to officials, the decision is aimed at enforcing existing immigration rules rather than introducing a new travel policy.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has instructed airlines operating flights to Pakistan to verify the validity of passengers’ NICOPs before boarding.
Officials said travellers have long been allowed to board flights despite carrying expired NICOPs, but that practice has now been discontinued.
The FIA has also directed immigration checkpoints across Pakistan to implement the rules uniformly.
Officials added that the move aligns travel requirements with other government services, where an expired CNIC or NICOP already results in the suspension of services such as banking, SIM registration and property transactions.
Airline station managers have been instructed to inform check-in staff of the revised enforcement measures and ensure passengers are properly advised before travelling.
While many have welcomed stricter document verification, overseas Pakistanis have also urged authorities to speed up NICOP renewal services at Pakistani missions abroad.