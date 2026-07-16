Pakistan clears confusion over NICOP travel rules

Officials added that the move aligns travel requirements with other government services, where an expired CNIC or NICOP already results in the suspension of services such as banking, SIM registration and property transactions.

The policy is also consistent with guidance published by the UK Foreign Office, which states that holders of a valid NICOP or Smart NICOP are recognised as Pakistani citizens and may enter Pakistan without a visa and remain in the country for an unlimited period.

“The restriction does not apply to passengers holding a valid NICOP, who may continue to travel to Pakistan on their foreign passports in accordance with existing rules,” the spokesperson said.

Airlines have been instructed not to allow passengers to board if they do not have either a valid Pakistani visa or a valid Pakistani passport when their NICOP is no longer valid.

The spokesperson said the new instructions are not country-specific and apply equally to overseas Pakistanis travelling from Britain, the United States, Europe and all other countries.

The clarification follows rumours sparked by an airline advisory that was widely interpreted as requiring all British Pakistanis to travel only on a Pakistani passport or with a Pakistani visa from July 17.

The government said the latest directive targets only travellers whose NICOP has expired, been cancelled or is otherwise invalid, dismissing social media claims that British Pakistanis would no longer be allowed to travel on a valid NICOP.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.