Visa-free access stalls at 29 destinations despite modest post-2021 recovery
As millions of travellers prepare for the peak summer holiday season, the July 2026 Henley Passport Index highlights how global mobility has transformed over the past two decades. The 20th anniversary edition shows that the average passport now offers visa-free access to 108 destinations worldwide, compared with just 58 when the index launched in 2006.
However, passport power has not grown equally. Changing diplomatic ties, security concerns, visa policies and geopolitical shifts have widened the gap between the world’s most and least mobile citizens.
Pakistan’s passport ranking reflects the uneven nature of global mobility. In 2006, the country ranked 79th globally, but by 2026 it had fallen to 101st place.
Over the past two decades, Pakistan’s ranking has fluctuated, reaching its lowest point at 113th in 2021 before recovering gradually. It ranked 103rd in 2025 and improved slightly in 2026.
Pakistani passport holders currently have access to 29 destinations through visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival (VOA) facilities or electronic travel authorisation (ETA) arrangements.
2006: 79th
2011: 99th
2015: 107th
2021: 113th (lowest ranking)
2024: 101st
2025: 103rd
2026: 101st
The changes show how passport strength depends not only on travel agreements but also on diplomatic relationships, international confidence and global mobility trends.
Pakistan’s ranking shifted during the year as visa policies changed worldwide:
2025: Ranked 103rd globally
January 2026: Improved to 98th place
February 2026: Rose to 97th place
May 2026: Slipped to 100th place
July 2026: Ranked 101st with access to 29 destinations
Henley rankings can move when countries introduce visa waivers, tighten entry rules or change visa-on-arrival systems.
The Henley Passport Index 2026 comes alongside the 20th edition of the Global Peace Index, which highlights rising global instability. The report says state-based conflicts are at their highest level since the Second World War, while global peacefulness has declined for the 12th consecutive year.
Henley & Partners’ analysis of two decades of data shows a strong link between peacefulness and passport strength. Many countries with high peace rankings also hold powerful passports, while conflict-affected nations often face weaker global mobility.
Singapore remains the world’s most powerful passport in 2026, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations.
The UAE recorded the biggest improvement in Henley Passport Index history, climbing to second place alongside Japan and South Korea with access to 188 destinations. Over 20 years, the UAE added 153 visa-free destinations, highlighting the impact of diplomacy, international cooperation and economic influence.
Pakistani passport holders currently have access to 29 visa-friendly destinations through visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival (VOA) or Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) arrangements.
Visa-free: 11 destinations
Visa on arrival (VOA): 15 destinations
Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA): 3 destinations
Total: 29 destinations
Visa-friendly destinations include:
In Asia, Pakistani travellers can access Cambodia, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka (ETA) and Timor-Leste through simplified entry arrangements.
Africa offers the largest share of visa-friendly options, including Burundi, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya (ETA), Madagascar, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles (ETA) and Sierra Leone.
In the Americas and Caribbean, Pakistani passport holders can travel to Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago with easier entry options.
Island destinations available to Pakistani travellers include Cook Islands, Micronesia, Montserrat, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
No European country currently offers visa-free or simplified entry access to Pakistani passport holders under this list.
Electronic visa systems have expanded globally, allowing travellers to apply online before departure.
Asia: Bahrain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Tajikistan, Thailand, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.
Europe: Albania, Georgia, Moldova and the United Kingdom.
Africa: Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda and Zimbabwe.
Americas and Caribbean: Anguilla, Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, St Kitts and Nevis, Suriname and The Bahamas.
Island destinations: St Helena.
The top-ranked passports in the latest Henley index are:
Singapore — 192 destinations
UAE, Japan, South Korea — 188 destinations
Sweden — 187 destinations
Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway and Spain — 186 destinations
Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal and Switzerland — 185 destinations
Hungary, Poland and the UK — 184 destinations
Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Latvia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Slovakia and Slovenia — 183 destinations
Croatia and Estonia — 182 destinations
Lithuania and Liechtenstein — 181 destinations
Iceland and the US — 180 destinations
The 20-year passport journey shows that travel freedom is closely linked to diplomacy, economic strength and international partnerships.
While Pakistan has recovered from its lowest ranking in 2021, its passport remains significantly less powerful than it was two decades ago. As visa policies continue to evolve, passport rankings remain a reflection of the changing balance of global connections and geopolitical influence.