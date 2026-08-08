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Pakistani passport August update: Full list of visa-free, VOA and e-visa destinations

From summer escapes to winter breaks, check the latest visa-friendly destinations.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Planning summer or winter travel? Check the latest visa options for Pakistani passport holders.
Planning summer or winter travel? Check the latest visa options for Pakistani passport holders.

Planning a summer getaway or a winter holiday? Pakistani passport holders have several destinations to choose from, with entry available through visa-free access, visa on arrival (VOA), electronic travel authorisation (ETA) and e-visa schemes.

The latest Henley Passport Index gives Pakistani passport holders access to 29 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa in advance. The list covers 11 visa-free destinations, 15 offering visas on arrival and three requiring an ETA.

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For travellers planning further ahead, a wider range of countries also offer e-visa facilities, although these require an application and approval before travel.

Pakistan passport ranking

Pakistan is currently ranked 101st globally in the latest Henley Passport Index.

Its ranking has changed during 2026:

  • 2025: 103rd

  • January 2026: 98th

  • February 2026: 97th

  • May 2026: 100th

  • July 2026: 101st

The ranking can change when countries introduce visa waivers, modify visa-on-arrival arrangements or tighten entry requirements.

The 20th anniversary edition of the Henley Passport Index found that the average passport now provides access to 108 destinations, compared with 58 when the index launched in 2006.

What changed in the latest passport list?

The latest list has changed from an earlier July update.

Cape Verde Islands, previously listed as a visa-on-arrival destination, has been removed, leaving Pakistani passport holders with access to 29 destinations under Henley’s visa-free, VOA and ETA categories.

The current breakdown is:

  • 11 visa-free

  • 15 visa on arrival

  • 3 ETA

  • 29 destinations in total

What is the difference between VOA, ETA and e-visa?

  • Visa-free: No visa is required before travelling, although travellers must meet the destination's entry conditions.

  • Visa on arrival (VoA): The visa is issued after the traveller reaches the destination.

  • ETA: An electronic travel authorisation obtained online before travel. It is not a traditional visa.

  • E-visa: A digital visa that requires an online application and approval before departure.

Summer or winter trip? Check these before booking

Visa-free or visa-on-arrival access does not guarantee entry. Requirements can change, and immigration officers may request additional documents.

Before booking your summer or winter holiday, check:

  • Passport validity

  • Maximum permitted stay

  • Return or onward ticket requirements

  • Accommodation details

  • Proof of funds

  • Travel insurance

  • Health or vaccination requirements

  • VOA fees and procedures

  • ETA or e-visa approval requirements

For winter trips requiring an e-visa, apply early enough to allow for processing delays.

Summer and winter travel: Where can Pakistani passport holders go?

Whether you are planning a summer escape or looking ahead to winter, the visa options cover destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Visa-free destinations

Pakistani passport holders can travel to these 11 destinations without obtaining a visa before departure:

  • Barbados

  • Cook Islands

  • Dominica

  • Haiti

  • Micronesia

  • Montserrat

  • Rwanda

  • St Vincent and the Grenadines

  • The Gambia

  • Trinidad and Tobago

  • Vanuatu

These can offer simpler options for travellers looking for a summer or winter break without a pre-travel visa application.

Visa-on-arrival destinations

Pakistani travellers can obtain a visa on arrival in 15 destinations:

  • Burundi

  • Cambodia

  • Comoros Islands

  • Djibouti

  • Guinea-Bissau

  • Madagascar

  • Maldives

  • Nepal

  • Niue

  • Palau Islands

  • Samoa

  • Senegal

  • Sierra Leone

  • Timor-Leste

  • Tuvalu

Travellers should check whether VOA facilities require additional documents, fees or pre-registration before departure.

ETA destinations

Three destinations offer an electronic travel authorisation:

  • Kenya

  • Seychelles

  • Sri Lanka

An ETA must generally be obtained online before boarding, although it is not a traditional visa.

Full list of visa-friendly destinations

Planning a summer or winter trip? Here are the latest visa options for Pakistani travellers:

  1. Barbados – Visa-Free

  2. Burundi – VOA

  3. Cambodia – VOA

  4. Comoro Islands – VOA

  5. Cook Islands – Visa-Free

  6. Djibouti – VOA

  7. Dominica – Visa-Free

  8. Guinea-Bissau – VOA

  9. Haiti – Visa-Free

  10. Kenya – ETA

  11. Madagascar – VOA

  12. Maldives – VOA

  13. Micronesia – Visa-Free

  14. Montserrat – Visa-Free

  15. Nepal – VOA

  16. Niue – VOA

  17. Palau Islands – VOA

  18. Rwanda – Visa-Free

  19. Samoa – VOA

  20. Senegal – VOA

  21. Seychelles – ETA

  22. Sierra Leone – VOA

  23. Sri Lanka – ETA

  24. St Vincent and the Grenadines – Visa-Free

  25. The Gambia – Visa-Free

  26. Timor-Leste – VOA

  27. Trinidad and Tobago – Visa-Free

  28. Tuvalu – VOA

  29. Vanuatu – Visa-Free

Planning winter travel? Consider e-visa destinations

Pakistani passport holders have access to additional destinations through e-visa or online visa systems.

These are particularly useful for travellers planning winter holidays because applications can be completed before departure. However, e-visa destinations are not included in Henley’s 29 destinations, as an e-visa requires approval before travel.

Asia

E-visa or online visa options include:

Bahrain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, Vietnam, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Europe

e-visa options include:
Albania, Georgia and Moldova, subject to current eligibility and visa requirements.

Africa

e-visa options include:
Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe, among others.

Americas and Caribbean

e-visa options include:

Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, St Kitts and Nevis, Suriname and The Bahamas.

Travellers should check the latest requirements, processing times and fees with the relevant immigration authority before making travel arrangements.

Planning ahead? Explore e-visa options for summer and winter travel.

  • Albania

  • Anguilla

  • Antigua and Barbuda

  • Azerbaijan

  • Bahrain

  • Benin

  • Bhutan

  • Bolivia

  • Botswana

  • Burkina Faso

  • Cameroon

  • Colombia

  • Congo (Dem. Rep.)

  • Côte d'Ivoire

  • Cuba

  • Ecuador

  • El Salvador

  • Equatorial Guinea

  • Ethiopia

  • Gabon

  • Georgia

  • Ghana

  • Indonesia

  • Kyrgyzstan

  • Liberia

  • Libya

  • Malawi

  • Malaysia

  • Mauritania

  • Moldova

  • Myanmar

  • Namibia

  • Nicaragua

  • Nigeria

  • Oman

  • Qatar

  • São Tomé and Príncipe

  • Singapore

  • Somalia

  • South Africa

  • South Sudan

  • St. Helena

  • St. Kitts and Nevis

  • Suriname

  • Syria

  • Tajikistan

  • Tanzania

  • Thailand

  • The Bahamas

  • Togo

  • Türkiye

  • Uganda

  • United Arab Emirates

  • United Kingdom

  • Vietnam

  • Zambia

  • Zimbabwe

Related Topics:
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