Pakistani passport August update: Full list of visa-free, VOA and e-visa destinations

From summer escapes to winter breaks, check the latest visa-friendly destinations.
Planning a summer getaway or a winter holiday? Pakistani passport holders have several destinations to choose from, with entry available through visa-free access, visa on arrival (VOA), electronic travel authorisation (ETA) and e-visa schemes.
The latest Henley Passport Index gives Pakistani passport holders access to 29 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa in advance. The list covers 11 visa-free destinations, 15 offering visas on arrival and three requiring an ETA.
For travellers planning further ahead, a wider range of countries also offer e-visa facilities, although these require an application and approval before travel.
Pakistan is currently ranked 101st globally in the latest Henley Passport Index.
Its ranking has changed during 2026:
2025: 103rd
January 2026: 98th
February 2026: 97th
May 2026: 100th
July 2026: 101st
The ranking can change when countries introduce visa waivers, modify visa-on-arrival arrangements or tighten entry requirements.
The 20th anniversary edition of the Henley Passport Index found that the average passport now provides access to 108 destinations, compared with 58 when the index launched in 2006.
The latest list has changed from an earlier July update.
Cape Verde Islands, previously listed as a visa-on-arrival destination, has been removed, leaving Pakistani passport holders with access to 29 destinations under Henley’s visa-free, VOA and ETA categories.
The current breakdown is:
11 visa-free
15 visa on arrival
3 ETA
29 destinations in total
Visa-free: No visa is required before travelling, although travellers must meet the destination's entry conditions.
Visa on arrival (VoA): The visa is issued after the traveller reaches the destination.
ETA: An electronic travel authorisation obtained online before travel. It is not a traditional visa.
E-visa: A digital visa that requires an online application and approval before departure.
Visa-free or visa-on-arrival access does not guarantee entry. Requirements can change, and immigration officers may request additional documents.
Before booking your summer or winter holiday, check:
Passport validity
Maximum permitted stay
Return or onward ticket requirements
Accommodation details
Proof of funds
Travel insurance
Health or vaccination requirements
VOA fees and procedures
ETA or e-visa approval requirements
For winter trips requiring an e-visa, apply early enough to allow for processing delays.
Whether you are planning a summer escape or looking ahead to winter, the visa options cover destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.
Pakistani passport holders can travel to these 11 destinations without obtaining a visa before departure:
Barbados
Cook Islands
Dominica
Haiti
Micronesia
Montserrat
Rwanda
St Vincent and the Grenadines
The Gambia
Trinidad and Tobago
Vanuatu
These can offer simpler options for travellers looking for a summer or winter break without a pre-travel visa application.
Pakistani travellers can obtain a visa on arrival in 15 destinations:
Burundi
Cambodia
Comoros Islands
Djibouti
Guinea-Bissau
Madagascar
Maldives
Nepal
Niue
Palau Islands
Samoa
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Timor-Leste
Tuvalu
Travellers should check whether VOA facilities require additional documents, fees or pre-registration before departure.
Three destinations offer an electronic travel authorisation:
Kenya
Seychelles
Sri Lanka
An ETA must generally be obtained online before boarding, although it is not a traditional visa.
Planning a summer or winter trip? Here are the latest visa options for Pakistani travellers:
Barbados – Visa-Free
Burundi – VOA
Cambodia – VOA
Comoro Islands – VOA
Cook Islands – Visa-Free
Djibouti – VOA
Dominica – Visa-Free
Guinea-Bissau – VOA
Haiti – Visa-Free
Kenya – ETA
Madagascar – VOA
Maldives – VOA
Micronesia – Visa-Free
Montserrat – Visa-Free
Nepal – VOA
Niue – VOA
Palau Islands – VOA
Rwanda – Visa-Free
Samoa – VOA
Senegal – VOA
Seychelles – ETA
Sierra Leone – VOA
Sri Lanka – ETA
St Vincent and the Grenadines – Visa-Free
The Gambia – Visa-Free
Timor-Leste – VOA
Trinidad and Tobago – Visa-Free
Tuvalu – VOA
Vanuatu – Visa-Free
Pakistani passport holders have access to additional destinations through e-visa or online visa systems.
These are particularly useful for travellers planning winter holidays because applications can be completed before departure. However, e-visa destinations are not included in Henley’s 29 destinations, as an e-visa requires approval before travel.
E-visa or online visa options include:
Bahrain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, Vietnam, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.
e-visa options include:
Albania, Georgia and Moldova, subject to current eligibility and visa requirements.
e-visa options include:
Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe, among others.
e-visa options include:
Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, St Kitts and Nevis, Suriname and The Bahamas.
Travellers should check the latest requirements, processing times and fees with the relevant immigration authority before making travel arrangements.
Planning ahead? Explore e-visa options for summer and winter travel.
Albania
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Benin
Bhutan
Bolivia
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Colombia
Congo (Dem. Rep.)
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Ecuador
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Ethiopia
Gabon
Georgia
Ghana
Indonesia
Kyrgyzstan
Liberia
Libya
Malawi
Malaysia
Mauritania
Moldova
Myanmar
Namibia
Nicaragua
Nigeria
Oman
Qatar
São Tomé and Príncipe
Singapore
Somalia
South Africa
South Sudan
St. Helena
St. Kitts and Nevis
Suriname
Syria
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
The Bahamas
Togo
Türkiye
Uganda
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
Vietnam
Zambia
Zimbabwe