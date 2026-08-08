Pakistani passport August update: Full list of visa-free, VOA and e-visa destinations

The latest Henley Passport Index gives Pakistani passport holders access to 29 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa in advance. The list covers 11 visa-free destinations, 15 offering visas on arrival and three requiring an ETA.

Planning a summer getaway or a winter holiday? Pakistani passport holders have several destinations to choose from, with entry available through visa-free access, visa on arrival (VOA), electronic travel authorisation (ETA) and e-visa schemes.

For travellers planning further ahead, a wider range of countries also offer e-visa facilities, although these require an application and approval before travel.

Pakistan passport ranking

Pakistan is currently ranked 101st globally in the latest Henley Passport Index.

Its ranking has changed during 2026:

2025: 103rd

January 2026: 98th

February 2026: 97th

May 2026: 100th

July 2026: 101st

The ranking can change when countries introduce visa waivers, modify visa-on-arrival arrangements or tighten entry requirements.

The 20th anniversary edition of the Henley Passport Index found that the average passport now provides access to 108 destinations, compared with 58 when the index launched in 2006.

What changed in the latest passport list?

The latest list has changed from an earlier July update.

Cape Verde Islands, previously listed as a visa-on-arrival destination, has been removed, leaving Pakistani passport holders with access to 29 destinations under Henley’s visa-free, VOA and ETA categories.

The current breakdown is:

11 visa-free

15 visa on arrival

3 ETA

29 destinations in total

What is the difference between VOA, ETA and e-visa?

Visa-free: No visa is required before travelling, although travellers must meet the destination's entry conditions.

Visa on arrival (VoA) : The visa is issued after the traveller reaches the destination.

ETA : An electronic travel authorisation obtained online before travel. It is not a traditional visa.

E-visa: A digital visa that requires an online application and approval before departure.

Summer or winter trip? Check these before booking

Visa-free or visa-on-arrival access does not guarantee entry. Requirements can change, and immigration officers may request additional documents.

Before booking your summer or winter holiday, check:

Passport validity

Maximum permitted stay

Return or onward ticket requirements

Accommodation details

Proof of funds

Travel insurance

Health or vaccination requirements

VOA fees and procedures

ETA or e-visa approval requirements

For winter trips requiring an e-visa, apply early enough to allow for processing delays.

Summer and winter travel: Where can Pakistani passport holders go?

Whether you are planning a summer escape or looking ahead to winter, the visa options cover destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Visa-free destinations

Pakistani passport holders can travel to these 11 destinations without obtaining a visa before departure:

Barbados

Cook Islands

Dominica

Haiti

Micronesia

Montserrat

Rwanda

St Vincent and the Grenadines

The Gambia

Trinidad and Tobago

Vanuatu

These can offer simpler options for travellers looking for a summer or winter break without a pre-travel visa application.

Visa-on-arrival destinations

Pakistani travellers can obtain a visa on arrival in 15 destinations:

Burundi

Cambodia

Comoros Islands

Djibouti

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar

Maldives

Nepal

Niue

Palau Islands

Samoa

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Timor-Leste

Tuvalu

Travellers should check whether VOA facilities require additional documents, fees or pre-registration before departure.

ETA destinations

Three destinations offer an electronic travel authorisation:

Kenya

Seychelles

Sri Lanka