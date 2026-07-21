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Visa types explained: e-Visa, ETA and visa on arrival — what travellers need to know

Summer travel guide: Know visa rules to avoid delays, denials and costly mistakes

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
4 MIN READ
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How passport power, e-Visas, ETAs and visas on arrival shape your summer travel
How passport power, e-Visas, ETAs and visas on arrival shape your summer travel
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Planning a summer getaway? Before packing your bags, check what your destination actually requires. As millions of people travel abroad for holidays, family visits and international trips, countries are increasingly shifting to digital immigration systems with new entry approvals such as e-Visas, Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) and visas on arrival.

Understanding the difference between these travel options can help avoid denied boarding, delays and last-minute problems at the border.

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Terms such as e-Visa, Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and visa on arrival are often used interchangeably, but they have different rules and requirements. Choosing the wrong option — or assuming no visa is needed — could lead to problems at check-in counters or immigration.

Passport strength can indicate how easily citizens can travel globally, but visa rules still depend on nationality, destination, purpose of travel and length of stay.

Passport ranking and visa options: What travellers should know

The UAE passport ranks as the world’s strongest passport in the Passport Index 2026, offering Emirati citizens one of the highest levels of global travel mobility.

With a Mobility Score of 182, UAE passport holders can access 173 destinations visa-free or with a visa on arrival, reducing the need for advance visa applications for many trips.

For travellers, understanding passport rankings can provide insight into global mobility, while checking specific visa requirements remains essential before booking flights.

For UAE residents, the country also offers multiple visa and residency options, including tourist visas, employment visas, investor visas, family sponsorship, student visas, Golden Visas and Green Visas for those looking to live, work, study or invest in the UAE.

Planning a summer holiday? Understanding travel authorisations can help avoid delays, denied boarding and visa mistakes, according to Passport Index 2026.

Visa-free travel, visa on arrival and visa required: What is the difference?

Before applying for any travel document, travellers should first check whether their destination requires a visa.

Visa-free travel

Visa-free travel means visitors can enter a country without applying for a visa before departure. A valid passport is usually required, although other entry conditions may apply.

Visa on arrival

A visa on arrival allows eligible travellers to obtain a visa after reaching their destination.

The visa is issued at the airport, border checkpoint or port after arrival, provided travellers meet the entry requirements.

Key features:

  • Issued at the point of entry

  • Usually requires payment of a fee

  • May involve forms and photographs

  • Depends on nationality and travel documents

  • Waiting times can vary at immigration counters

While convenient, a visa on arrival offers less certainty than obtaining approval before departure.

Visa required

Travellers must apply for and receive approval before travelling.

What is an e-Visa?

An e-Visa is a full visa issued electronically instead of being stamped or attached to a passport.

Travellers apply online before their trip, submit the required documents, pay the visa fee and receive approval digitally.

Key features of an e-Visa:

  • It is an official visa, not just a travel authorisation

  • It must be approved before departure

  • Applications usually require passport copies and photographs

  • Processing times can range from hours to several days

  • Approval is electronically linked to the passport

Countries including India, Egypt and Vietnam offer e-Visa systems for eligible travellers.

What is an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)?

An ETA is not a visa. It is a pre-travel approval system for travellers who are already exempt from visa requirements.

Governments use ETAs as an additional security check before visitors arrive.

Key features of an ETA:

  • Applies to visa-exempt travellers

  • Completed online before travel

  • Requires fewer details than a visa application

  • Linked electronically to the passport

  • Approval is often quick but does not guarantee entry

Examples include the UK’s ETA system and the European Union’s upcoming ETIAS travel authorisation.

e-Visa vs ETA vs visa on arrival: The key difference

The simplest way to remember:

  • e-Visa: A visa obtained online before travel

  • ETA: Online approval for visa-exempt travellers; not a visa

  • Visa on arrival: A visa issued after reaching the destination

Why travellers should check carefully

Confusing these travel documents can create problems.

A traveller who needs an e-Visa but applies for an ETA could be denied boarding. Someone relying on a visa on arrival without checking eligibility may face difficulties at the border.

Even approved travel documents do not guarantee entry, as the final decision rests with immigration officers.

How to check visa requirements

Before booking flights, travellers should:

  • Check official government immigration websites

  • Confirm requirements based on nationality

  • Apply only through authorised portals

  • Avoid unofficial websites that charge extra fees or collect personal information

Documents commonly required for visa applications

Requirements vary by country but may include:

  • Valid passport

  • Passport-sized photograph

  • Completed application form

  • Proof of accommodation

  • Flight details

  • Travel insurance

  • Proof of financial support

  • Invitation letter, if required

Why do countries have visa restrictions?

Visa rules help governments manage international travel, verify visitors and prevent illegal immigration.

Authorities may consider factors such as the purpose of travel, financial ability, security concerns and whether visitors are likely to comply with immigration rules.

With summer travel at its peak, knowing the difference between an e-Visa, ETA and visa on arrival can help travellers avoid mistakes and enjoy smoother journeys.

Related Topics:
UAE Travele-visaUAE VisasSummerSchengen visaVisa

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