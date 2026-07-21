Summer travel guide: Know visa rules to avoid delays, denials and costly mistakes
Planning a summer getaway? Before packing your bags, check what your destination actually requires. As millions of people travel abroad for holidays, family visits and international trips, countries are increasingly shifting to digital immigration systems with new entry approvals such as e-Visas, Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) and visas on arrival.
Understanding the difference between these travel options can help avoid denied boarding, delays and last-minute problems at the border.
Terms such as e-Visa, Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and visa on arrival are often used interchangeably, but they have different rules and requirements. Choosing the wrong option — or assuming no visa is needed — could lead to problems at check-in counters or immigration.
Passport strength can indicate how easily citizens can travel globally, but visa rules still depend on nationality, destination, purpose of travel and length of stay.
The UAE passport ranks as the world’s strongest passport in the Passport Index 2026, offering Emirati citizens one of the highest levels of global travel mobility.
With a Mobility Score of 182, UAE passport holders can access 173 destinations visa-free or with a visa on arrival, reducing the need for advance visa applications for many trips.
For travellers, understanding passport rankings can provide insight into global mobility, while checking specific visa requirements remains essential before booking flights.
For UAE residents, the country also offers multiple visa and residency options, including tourist visas, employment visas, investor visas, family sponsorship, student visas, Golden Visas and Green Visas for those looking to live, work, study or invest in the UAE.
Planning a summer holiday? Understanding travel authorisations can help avoid delays, denied boarding and visa mistakes, according to Passport Index 2026.
Before applying for any travel document, travellers should first check whether their destination requires a visa.
Visa-free travel means visitors can enter a country without applying for a visa before departure. A valid passport is usually required, although other entry conditions may apply.
A visa on arrival allows eligible travellers to obtain a visa after reaching their destination.
The visa is issued at the airport, border checkpoint or port after arrival, provided travellers meet the entry requirements.
Key features:
Issued at the point of entry
Usually requires payment of a fee
May involve forms and photographs
Depends on nationality and travel documents
Waiting times can vary at immigration counters
While convenient, a visa on arrival offers less certainty than obtaining approval before departure.
Travellers must apply for and receive approval before travelling.
An e-Visa is a full visa issued electronically instead of being stamped or attached to a passport.
Travellers apply online before their trip, submit the required documents, pay the visa fee and receive approval digitally.
It is an official visa, not just a travel authorisation
It must be approved before departure
Applications usually require passport copies and photographs
Processing times can range from hours to several days
Approval is electronically linked to the passport
Countries including India, Egypt and Vietnam offer e-Visa systems for eligible travellers.
An ETA is not a visa. It is a pre-travel approval system for travellers who are already exempt from visa requirements.
Governments use ETAs as an additional security check before visitors arrive.
Applies to visa-exempt travellers
Completed online before travel
Requires fewer details than a visa application
Linked electronically to the passport
Approval is often quick but does not guarantee entry
Examples include the UK’s ETA system and the European Union’s upcoming ETIAS travel authorisation.
The simplest way to remember:
e-Visa: A visa obtained online before travel
ETA: Online approval for visa-exempt travellers; not a visa
Visa on arrival: A visa issued after reaching the destination
Confusing these travel documents can create problems.
A traveller who needs an e-Visa but applies for an ETA could be denied boarding. Someone relying on a visa on arrival without checking eligibility may face difficulties at the border.
Even approved travel documents do not guarantee entry, as the final decision rests with immigration officers.
Before booking flights, travellers should:
Check official government immigration websites
Confirm requirements based on nationality
Apply only through authorised portals
Avoid unofficial websites that charge extra fees or collect personal information
Requirements vary by country but may include:
Valid passport
Passport-sized photograph
Completed application form
Proof of accommodation
Flight details
Travel insurance
Proof of financial support
Invitation letter, if required
Visa rules help governments manage international travel, verify visitors and prevent illegal immigration.
Authorities may consider factors such as the purpose of travel, financial ability, security concerns and whether visitors are likely to comply with immigration rules.
With summer travel at its peak, knowing the difference between an e-Visa, ETA and visa on arrival can help travellers avoid mistakes and enjoy smoother journeys.