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Bangladesh passport July 2026 update: Visa-free, VOA and e-visa destinations for summer holidays

From island escapes to African safaris, 35 countries open doors to Bangladeshis

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Visa-free, VOA and ETA options expand summer travel choices across four continents
Visa-free, VOA and ETA options expand summer travel choices across four continents
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Bangladesh passport holders can travel to 35 destinations in 2026 with visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival (VOA) or Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) access, according to the latest Henley Passport Index 2026.

For summer travellers planning international holidays, the list includes island escapes in the Maldives and Caribbean, Pacific destinations, and several countries across Asia and Africa offering easier entry options.

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Bangladesh passport ranks 97th globally

Bangladesh ranks 97th globally in the Henley Passport Index 2026, with passport holders able to access 35 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa before departure.

Henley & Partners says passport rankings are shaped by factors including diplomatic ties, international cooperation, security conditions and geopolitical developments.

The 2026 index also highlights the growing gap in global mobility. Singapore remains the world’s most powerful passport, offering access to 192 destinations, while the UAE recorded the biggest improvement in the index’s history, rising to joint second place with Japan and South Korea after adding 153 destinations over two decades.

Bangladesh passport’s 20-year journey

Bangladesh’s passport ranking has changed significantly over the past two decades.

The country ranked 68th in 2006, but gradually slipped over the following years, reaching 99th in 2015 and falling to its lowest position of 108th in 2021.

Since then, the passport has recovered:

  • 2022: 103rd

  • 2023: 101st

  • 2024: 97th

  • 2025: 100th

  • 2026: 97th

The ranking changes reflect shifting visa policies, diplomatic relationships and global travel trends rather than a single factor.

Where can Bangladesh passport holders travel?

The 35 visa free destinations are spread across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, North America and the Pacific region.

Asia: Bangladesh passport holders can visit Bhutan (VOA), Cambodia (VOA), Maldives (VOA), Nepal (VOA), Sri Lanka (ETA) and Timor-Leste (VOA).

Africa: African destinations include Burundi (VOA), Comoros (VOA), Djibouti (VOA), Guinea-Bissau (VOA), Kenya (ETA), Madagascar (VOA), Rwanda, Seychelles (ETA), Sierra Leone (VOA) and The Gambia.

Caribbean and North America: The list includes Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis (ETA), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, The Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago.

Oceania and Pacific Islands: Pacific destinations include Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Micronesia, Niue (VOA), Samoa (VOA), Tuvalu (VOA) and Vanuatu.

Visa-free, VOA and ETA: What do they mean?

Before booking a trip, travellers should understand the difference between entry options:

  • Visa-free: No visa application is required before travel or on arrival, subject to stay limits.

  • Visa on arrival (VOA): Travellers receive a visa after reaching the destination without applying beforehand.

  • Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA): A digital travel approval that must be obtained online before boarding, although it is not a traditional visa.

  • eVisa: A digital version of a visa that requires online application and approval before travel.

Bangladesh passport travel access breakdown

  • Visa-free destinations: 16

  • Visa-on-arrival destinations: 15

  • ETA destinations: 4

  • Total accessible destinations: 35

Schengen access remains unavailable

Bangladesh passport holders do not currently have visa-free access to Europe’s Schengen Area and must apply for a Schengen visa before travelling.

E-visa destinations

Bangladesh passport holders can also apply for electronic visas (e-Visas) for several destinations, allowing travellers to complete the visa process online before departure.

Asia and the Middle East: In Asia and the Middle East, e-visa destinations include Bahrain, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia (where applicable under current rules), and Türkiye.

Europe and Central Asia: In Europe and Central Asia, e-visa destinations include Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

Africa: Across Africa, destinations offering e-Visas include Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Americas and Caribbean: In the Americas and Caribbean, Bangladesh passport holders can access e-visa facilities for Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba and Suriname.

Pacific and Atlantic territories: In the Pacific and Atlantic territories, St. Helena offers an e-visa option.

Note: Some destinations may have different eligibility rules, processing times and document requirements. Travellers should check the latest official immigration requirements before booking their trip.

35 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshi passport holders 

Full list: 35 Visa-free destinations

Visa-free destinations: Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kiribati, Micronesia, Montserrat, Rwanda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, The Bahamas, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu.

Visa-on-arrival destinations: Bhutan, Burundi, Cambodia, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Maldives, Nepal, Niue, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu.

ETA destinations: Kenya, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, St Kitts and Nevis.

  1. Barbados

  2. Bhutan (VOA)

  3. British Virgin Islands

  4. Burundi (VOA)

  5. Cambodia (VOA)

  6. Comoro Islands (VOA)

  7. Cook Islands

  8. Djibouti (VOA)

  9. Dominica

  10. Fiji

  11. Grenada

  12. Guinea-Bissau (VOA)

  13. Haiti

  14. Jamaica

  15. Kenya (ETA)

  16. Kiribati

  17. Madagascar (VOA)

  18. Maldives (VOA)

  19. Micronesia

  20. Montserrat

  21. Nepal (VOA)

  22. Niue (VOA)

  23. Rwanda

  24. Samoa (VOA)

  25. Seychelles (ETA)

  26. Sierra Leone (VOA)

  27. Sri Lanka (ETA)

  28. St. Kitts and Nevis (ETA)

  29. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  30. The Bahamas

  31. The Gambia

  32. Timor-Leste (VOA)

  33. Trinidad and Tobago

  34. Tuvalu (VOA)

  35. Vanuatu

Related Topics:
Tourist-destinationse-visaBangladeshtravelVisa

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