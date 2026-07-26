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Summer travel 2026: Where Filipinos can go visa-free, with visa on arrival and e-visa

Know the difference between visa-free, visa on arrival, eVisa and eTA rules

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Filipino passport holders can travel visa-free to 65 destinations.
Filipino passport holders can travel visa-free to 65 destinations.

Dubai: Filipinos planning overseas holidays this summer have more destinations they can visit with fewer visa requirements.

The Philippine passport climbed three places to 72nd in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, up from 75th last year and its best showing since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Filipino passport holders can travel visa-free to 65 destinations, while dozens more offer visa on arrival, electronic visas (eVisas) or electronic travel authorisations (eTAs).

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The updated rankings come as travellers prepare for the peak summer holiday season, making it easier for Filipinos to identify destinations with simpler entry requirements.

What do visa-free, visa on arrival, eVisa and eTA mean?

Before booking a trip, it's important to understand the different types of entry requirements:

  • Visa-free: No visa is required before departure or upon arrival, subject to the destination's permitted length of stay.

  • Visa on arrival: Travellers obtain their visa after landing at their destination. No advance visa application is needed.

  • eVisa (electronic visa): A digital version of a traditional visa that is applied for and issued online before travel.

  • eTA (electronic travel authorisation): An online travel authorisation that must be obtained before boarding a flight to certain countries. It is different from a visa but is still required for entry.

Visa-free destinations for Philippine passport holders

Filipinos can travel to 65 destinations without obtaining a visa before departure.

  1. Angola

  2. Barbados

  3. Benin

  4. Bolivia

  5. Brazil

  6. Brunei

  7. Burundi

  8. Cambodia

  9. Cape Verde Islands

  10. Comoro Islands

  11. Cook Islands

  12. Costa Rica

  13. Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

  14. Djibouti

  15. Dominica

  16. Ethiopia

  17. Fiji

  18. Guinea-Bissau

  19. Haiti

  20. Hong Kong (SAR China)

  21. Indonesia

  22. Iran

  23. Israel

  24. Kazakhstan

  25. Kenya

  26. Kiribati

  27. Laos

  28. Macao (SAR China)

  29. Madagascar

  30. Malawi

  31. Malaysia

  32. Maldives

  33. Marshall Islands

  34. Mauritania

  35. Mauritius

  36. Micronesia

  37. Mongolia

  38. Mozambique

  39. Myanmar

  40. Nepal

  41. Nicaragua

  42. Niue

  43. Palau Islands

  44. Palestinian Territory

  45. Papua New Guinea

  46. Peru

  47. Rwanda

  48. Samoa

  49. Senegal

  50. Seychelles

  51. Sierra Leone

  52. Singapore

  53. Somalia

  54. Sri Lanka

  55. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  56. Suriname

  57. Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)

  58. Tajikistan

  59. Tanzania

  60. Thailand

  61. The Gambia

  62. Timor-Leste

  63. Tuvalu

  64. Vanuatu

  65. Vietnam

Countries offering visa on arrival

19 destinations allow Philippine passport holders to obtain a visa after landing, making last-minute travel easier than applying for a traditional visa in advance.

  1. Burundi

  2. Comoro Islands

  3. Djibouti

  4. Ethiopia

  5. Guinea-Bissau

  6. Iran

  7. Kyrgyzstan

  8. Madagascar

  9. Maldives

  10. Marshall Islands

  11. Mauritius

  12. Mozambique

  13. Nepal

  14. Niue

  15. Palau Islands

  16. Samoa

  17. St. Lucia

  18. Tanzania

  19. Tuvalu

Countries requiring an e-visa

47 destinations issue electronic visas that travellers can apply for online before departure.

  1. Albania

  2. Anguilla

  3. Antigua and Barbuda

  4. Armenia

  5. Azerbaijan

  6. Bahrain

  7. Bangladesh

  8. Bhutan

  9. Botswana

  10. Burkina Faso

  11. Cameroon

  12. Congo (Dem. Rep.)

  13. Cuba

  14. Equatorial Guinea

  15. Gabon

  16. Georgia

  17. Ghana

  18. Guinea

  19. India

  20. Libya

  21. Mauritania

  22. Moldova

  23. Montserrat

  24. Namibia

  25. Nigeria

  26. Oman

  27. Pakistan

  28. Papua New Guinea

  29. Qatar

  30. Russian Federation

  31. São Tomé and Príncipe

  32. Somalia

  33. South Africa

  34. South Sudan

  35. St. Helena

  36. St. Kitts and Nevis

  37. Syria

  38. The Bahamas

  39. Togo

  40. Türkiye

  41. Uganda

  42. Ukraine

  43. United Arab Emirates

  44. United Kingdom

  45. Uzbekistan

  46. Zambia

  47. Zimbabwe

Destinations requiring an electronic travel authorisation (ETA)

Seven countries require Philippine passport holders to obtain an ETA, an online travel authorisation that is generally faster and simpler than a standard visa application.

  1. Israel

  2. Kenya

  3. Palestinian Territory

  4. Seychelles

  5. Sri Lanka

  6. Timor-Leste

  7. Trinidad and Tobago

From 63rd to 72nd: The Philippine passport's 20-year journey

The latest Henley Passport Index places the Philippines 72nd globally, its best performance since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the ranking remains below its highest position of 62nd, achieved between 2007 and 2009, it represents steady progress after several years of fluctuations.

The Philippines ranked:

  • 63rd in 2006

  • 62nd from 2007 to 2009

  • Fell to 80th in 2015

  • Reached a low of 83rd in 2021

  • Recovered to 77th in 2022

  • Ranked 78th in 2023

  • Improved to 73rd in 2024

  • Slipped to 75th in 2025

  • Climbed to 72nd in 2026

What the Henley Passport Index measures

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can enter without obtaining a visa in advance. The index covers 199 passports and 227 destinations worldwide and is updated monthly.

Its 20th anniversary edition notes that the average passport now provides visa-free access to 108 destinations, compared with 58 when the ranking was launched in 2006. However, it also says passport strength continues to vary widely because of changing visa policies, diplomatic relations, security considerations and geopolitical developments.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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