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Philippine passport climbs anew: Latest index shows Filipinos can now access 79 destinations

Competing global rankings, differing methods put Philippine passport in varied spots

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
4 MIN READ
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The latest dashboard shows the Philippine passport with a Mobility Score of 79, allowing access to 79 destinations through a combination of 38 visa-free destinations, 37 visa-on-arrival countries and 4 electronic travel authorisation (eTA) destinations.
The latest dashboard shows the Philippine passport with a Mobility Score of 79, allowing access to 79 destinations through a combination of 38 visa-free destinations, 37 visa-on-arrival countries and 4 electronic travel authorisation (eTA) destinations.
Passport Index

Manila: The Philippine passport has posted another modest improvement in global travel mobility, according to the latest Passport Index dashboard.

This highlights gradual gains in visa access even as Filipinos continue to face visa requirements across much of Europe -- particularly the 29-member Schengen nations -- North America and other major destinations.

The latest dashboard shows the Philippine passport with a Mobility Score of 79, allowing access to 79 destinations through a combination of 38 visa-free destinations, 37 visa-on-arrival countries and 4 electronic travel authorisation (eTA) destinations.

Passport Index also lists the Philippine passport at 61st in its Passport Power Rank.

The Henley Passport Index placed the country at 66th in May, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 67–75 destinations back then.

Visas remain required for 119 destinations for Filipinos, representing a global reach of about 40%.

The figures shown in the dashboard indicate a slight improvement from Passport Index's published 2026 page, which lists a mobility score of 78 and a rank of 62, suggesting the platform has updated its real-time database following recent changes in bilateral visa policies.

The Passport Power Rank is a measure of how much travel freedom a passport gives its holder. The Philippine passport offers relatively strong mobility within Southeast Asia and growing access across parts of Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and the Caribbean. Filipinos can travel visa-free to Asean + Hong Kong, and Macau, while several other countries offer convenient Visa on Arrival or eVisa programs.
CategoryTerritories/CountriesNotes
Visa-FreeBarbados Bolivia Brazil Brunei Cambodia Colombia Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) Dominica Fiji Haiti Hong Kong Indonesia Kazakhstan Kiribati Laos Macao Malaysia Micronesia Mongolia Morocco Myanmar Paraguay Peru Rwanda Singapore St. Vincent and the Grenadines Suriname Taiwan (extended to July 31, 2026) Tajikistan Thailand Vanuatu Viet Nam Cook IslandsDirect entry with a valid passport; no prior application or fee required. Durations vary. Ideal for spontaneous trips!
Visa on Arrival (VOA)Burundi Comoros Djibouti Ethiopia Guinea-Bissau Madagascar  Maldives Marshall Islands Mauritius Nicaragua Palau Saint Lucia Samoa Senegal Timor-Leste Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Hybrids like Iran, Kyrgyzstan, NepalIssued at airport/port upon arrival (often with fee, onward ticket, and proof of funds/accommodation required); Many offer 30–90 days stay.
eVisa/eTA/Entry ClearanceArmenia India Nepal Sri Lanka Uzbekistan Gabon Guinea Mauritania South Sudan Tanzania Togo Uganda Ukraine Papua New Guinea (eVisitors) Seychelles GambiaApply online in advance (quick approval, low/no fee in many cases). Hybrids allow eVisa or VOA choice. Convenient for planning ahead.

When Passport Index places the Philippine passport at 61st globally, it means Filipinos enjoy easier access to more countries than citizens of many other nations, although the passport still trails those of the world's strongest travel documents.

Passport Index regularly revises rankings as governments introduce or remove visa requirements.

The index's latest "dashboard" also reflects the Philippines' broader recovery in international mobility following the pandemic and amid the Middle East war.

After mobility scores fell sharply during the global travel shutdown in 2020, the country's travel access steadily rebounded from 2021 onward before reaching one of its strongest performances in recent years.

Challenge for Filipino diplomats

The Philippine passport continues to rank behind several Southeast Asian neighbours.

Countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand generally provide broader visa-free access for their citizens, reflecting decades of diplomatic agreements and reciprocal travel arrangements.

Travel analysts note that passport rankings are influenced by international diplomacy, reciprocal visa waivers, security cooperation and immigration policy rather than economic strength alone.

And while new visa exemptions or electronic travel authorisation systems can immediately alter mobility scores, geopolitical developments (such as wars or tariffs) may reduce travel access just as quickly.

Economic gains

The Philippine economy, despite reports of massive infrastructure-related kickbacks and geopolitical challenges, has seen dramatic improvements. Within the Southeast Asian region, the Philippines’ GNI per capita currently sits near the middle of the developing market pack.

The Philippines nearly cracked the Upper-Middle-Income Country (UMIC) status, coming up short by just $26, as per World Bank data for fiscal year 2026.

Different methodologies

Comparisons between global passport rankings should be made carefully because major indexes use different methodologies.

Passport Index, operated by Arton Capital, calculates mobility by combining visa-free, visa-on-arrival and other entry arrangements into its proprietary scoring system.

By contrast, the Henley Passport Index ranks passports primarily according to the number of destinations accessible without obtaining a visa before departure, using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Because of those methodological differences, the same passport may occupy different positions across competing rankings.

Recent media reports have likewise presented varying figures for the Philippine passport, reflecting updates made at different points during the year.

Some reports cited a mobility score of 77 with slightly different rankings before later Passport Index revisions increased the country's score.

For Filipino travelers, the latest dashboard nevertheless points to a positive trend: incremental improvements in international mobility.

While obtaining visas remains necessary for many high-demand destinations — including much of the Schengen Area, the US and Canada — the latest Passport Index data suggest Philippine passport holders now enjoy their widest travel access in several years, underscoring gradual progress in the country's global mobility profile.

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