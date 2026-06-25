Japan opens eVisa to Filipino tourists — what's new, what to know

Filipino travelers can now apply digitally, though independent trips are still restricted
Manila: Japan has opened its electronic visa (eVisa) system to eligible Philippine passport holders for the first time, marking a significant step toward streamlining travel between the two countries.
Currently the programme comes with a major limitation: it is available only to tourists traveling on organised package tours.
The expanded Japan eVISA programme, which took effect on May 15, 2026, allows qualified Filipinos living in the Philippines to apply for a visa online instead of submitting traditional paper applications.
The move is aimed at simplifying the application process for leisure travelers, although millions of Filipinos planning independent trips, business travel, family visits or studies in Japan will still need to use the standard visa application system.
According to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, applicants must:
Hold an ordinary Philippine passport.
Reside in the Philippines.
Travel exclusively for tourism.
Join a package tour arranged by a travel agency designated by Japanese authorities.
Travelers who do not meet those conditions — including independent tourists, business travelers, students, and those visiting relatives or friends— must continue applying through the Japan Visa Application Centre (JVAC) operated by VFS Global.
The biggest change is the reduction in documentary requirements for eligible applicants.
Filipinos applying through the package-tour eVisa program are no longer required to submit:
Bank certificates.
Bank statements.
Income Tax Returns (ITRs).
The streamlined process removes some of the financial documents that have traditionally been among the most time-consuming parts of a Japanese visa application.
Japanese authorities, however, reserve the right to request additional documents or require applicants to appear for an interview if necessary.
The Japan Embassy in the Philippines has clarified that the temporary visitor visa (up to 90 days of stay in Japan) remains "gratis" (or free) for Filipinos. This follows a report from The Japan Times stating that visa fees will increase starting July 1. The embassy explained that Filipinos are exempt from this fee hike, as per PNA.
The eVisa issued under the new system is:
Valid for a single entry.
Intended only for tourism.
Valid for stays of up to 15 days.
Instead of a visa sticker, travelers must present their Visa Issuance Notice online upon arrival in Japan.
Japanese authorities said screenshots, printed copies and PDF versions will not be accepted, requiring travelers to access the live digital document during immigration inspection.
Japan remains one of the Philippines' most popular overseas destinations, attracting growing numbers of Filipino visitors for sightseeing, shopping, cultural attractions and seasonal events such as cherry blossom viewing.
The new eVisa programme lowers administrative barriers for travelers joining organised tours by eliminating several financial requirements and allowing online processing, potentially encouraging more first-time visitors and group travel.
However, the policy stops short of introducing a fully digital visa system for all Filipinos.
Independent travellers — who make up a substantial share of leisure visitors — as well as business travelers, students and people visiting family members must continue using the conventional visa application process.
The limited rollout suggests Japan is taking a gradual approach to expanding electronic visas, testing the system with organised tours before considering broader eligibility in the future.
Japan has steadily relaxed travel procedures for several countries as inbound tourism rebounds to record levels, while maintaining immigration screening measures.
For Filipino travelers, the latest change represents a significant easing of visa requirements — but only for those willing to travel as part of an accredited package tour.
The Japan Visa Application Centre (JVAC), operated by VFS Global, has five branches in the Philippines:
Japan Visa Application Centre – Quezon City
Japan Visa Application Centre – Parañaque
Japan Visa Application Centre – Makati
Japan Visa Application Centre – Cebu
Japan Visa Application Centre – Davao
For appointments, application requirements, and visa tracking, applicants can use the official VFS Global Japan Visa Philippines website.
The Embassy of Japan transferred visa application intake to these JVAC centres from April 7, 2025, replacing the previous accredited travel agency system.