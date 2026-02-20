Filipinos get travel boost: South Korea eases visa rules for tourists

From February 20, 2026, visa application streamlined to help spur tourism, visits
Manila: Filipinos applying for South Korea visa would soon find it easier to visit the world's K-pop and K-drama capital, it was announced on Friday.
South Korea has rolled out major visa simplifications for Filipinos effective February 20, 2026, slashing paperwork to spur tourism and visits.
The Korea Visa Application Center (KVAC), under the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Manila, announced the changes to "enhance convenience" and promote travel.
Key relaxations include:
Waiving three-month bank statements — no more bank certificates or ITRs for premium credit card holders (Gold/Elite from select banks).
Students now submit either an original school certificate or a student ID copy, not both.
Multiple applicants share one set of common docs (e.g., invitation letters, family proofs) in the lead file.
Employment docs skip explanation letters if lacking landline or using e-signatures, as long as email/mobile contacts are provided.
These build on prior perks: K-ETA waiver extended to December 2026 for visa-exempt stays (up to 90 days), and 2026 simplified processes for credit card holders.
Local media confirmed the Embassy/KVAC as primary sources for the announcement, which aligns with Seoul's inbound tourism push post-pandemic.
For Filipinos — top K-drama fans and shoppers — this means easier Seoul trips for hanbok rentals, BTS spots, and Jeju beaches.
A surge in tourism and direct flights to secondary airports in both countries is expected. 2025 saw record Pinoy visitors to South Korea.
A budget Korea trip from the Philippines can range from ₱20,000 to ₱40,000+ for 5-7 days, excluding major shopping sprees.
Costs heavily depend on finding budget flights (₱7k-₱15k+ roundtrip), accommodation choices (hostels to guesthouses), and food/activity spending habits. This does not pre-trip expenses like visa and travel insurance.