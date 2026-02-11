Top 3 holiday spots in Philippines: What to do, what to know before flying out

Southeast Asian country turns more appealing for families, couples and solo travellers
Dubai: With school spring break and Eid Al Fitr around the corner, many UAE residents are looking beyond the desert for a change of pace. The Philippines keeps rising to the top of that list—and for good reason.
Made up of more than 7,000 islands, the country combines laid-back coastal towns, island resorts and outdoor experiences, making it just as appealing for families, couples and solo travellers seeking both rest and exploration.
Boracay remains a favourite, especially for first-time visitors. Its powdery white sand, clear shallow waters, and well-developed tourist scene make it an easy introduction to the Philippines.
Days here are often spent swimming, snorkelling, trying their hand at water sports, or just walk along White Beach before settling in for sunset sailing. Restaurants range from casual seaside cafés to upscale dining, all within easy reach.
“This year, with Ramadan coinciding with the mid-term break, we’re seeing a real desire among UAE residents to find a destination that balances peace with adventure,” said Ellanie Villena, owner of Angel Wings International Tourism, told Gulf News.
“It’s a place where you can truly slow down, reconnect with family, and get incredible value for your time away.”
Palawan appeals to travellers who want something quieter and more immersive. In Puerto Princesa, visitors can explore the Underground River, one of the New Seven Wonders of Nature, where limestone cliffs and dark caverns open into a surreal landscape.
Better domestic flight connections have made it easier to pair Palawan with other islands, turning one holiday into multiple experiences.
“What makes it a standout choice for our clients is the sheer ease of getting there from Dubai or Abu Dhabi,” Villena said, “and the genuine, warm hospitality that makes you feel like more than just a tourist.”
For those looking to avoid crowds, Siargao has been drawing more attention in recent years. Known as the Philippines’ surfing capital, the island also offers lagoons, rock pools and small island-hopping trips.
“There are a lot of clean beaches and surfing spots. It is a nice place to have fun,” said Vijay Bhatia, CEO of Jules Tourism LLC. “The Philippines is an English-speaking country, which is very important. You will not feel lost, and the people are very friendly.”
Visas: UAE passport holders can enter visa-free for up to 30 days. Other nationalities may need a tourist visa in advance.
Passport validity: Your passport must be valid for at least six months beyond your stay.
eTravel registration: All travellers must complete the Philippines’ eTravel form online within 72 hours of arrival and present the QR code.
Health rules: There are no COVID-19 testing or vaccination requirements as of early 2026.
Documents: Immigration may ask for a return ticket, hotel booking, and proof of funds.
With visa-friendly rules, direct flights from the UAE, and islands that suit both families and adventure seekers, the Philippines continues to stand out as a flexible, feel-good escape during upcoming holidays.