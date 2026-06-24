UAE visa-on-arrival for Filipinos: What you need to know

This move has been expected to simplify travel for thousands of frequent visitors and residents.

Dubai: The UAE will introduce a visa-on-arrival facility for eligible Filipino passport holders starting tomorrow, June 25, according to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The rule applies only to travellers who already possess one of these approved documents at the time of entry.

Under the new arrangement, Filipino citizens travelling on Philippine passports may qualify for the visa-on-arrival if they hold valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards issued by the United States, European Union member states, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Canada, or New Zealand.

Immigration authorities will then issue the visa-on-arrival, subject to standard checks and approval at the border.

Eligible passengers will be required to present their Philippine passport along with their valid visa or residency permit upon arrival at UAE ports of entry.

Alternatively, a 60-day visa will be available for Dh250 and will not be extendable under any circumstances.

Travellers will have two options under the new system. A 14-day visa will be issued for Dh100 and may be extended once for an additional 14 days at a cost of Dh250.

"The visa-on-arrival privilege extended to Filipino citizens by the UAE was in view of the excellent bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE," said the DFA.

The latest development has been supported by the deep economic cooperation and the significant presence of Filipino nationals across the Emirates.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.