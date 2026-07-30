Why basketball remains close to every Filipino's heart even in the UAE

Basketball continues to unite Filipinos, offering friendship, stress relief, connections
Dubai: For Filipinos, basketball is far more than a sport. It is woven into everyday life, shaping childhood memories, building communities, and bringing people together wherever they are in the world.
Introduced to the Philippines in the early 1900s during the American colonial period, basketball has grown into the country's most beloved sport. Its popularity stems from several factors such as it is fast-paced, exciting, inexpensive to play, and accessible to people of all ages.
With makeshift hoops found in villages, schools, and street corners across the country, generations of Filipinos have grown up dribbling a ball long before they dreamt of a career. For many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE, that passion has travelled with them.
For chef Rom Gannaban, basketball has been part of life since childhood.
Growing up near a basketball court, he has been introduced to the sport by his uncle, whose passion for the game inspired him to start playing. That early interest has led him to represent his school as a varsity player in local competitions.
"Basketball is popular among Filipinos because it is everywhere. In the Philippines, you can find a basketball court almost in every neighbourhood and even on many streets. It is very accessible and you don’t need much to enjoy the game," Gannaban told Gulf News.
More than the thrill of competition, he has valued the life lessons the sport has taught him.
"Basketball teaches you to trust your teammates, communicate and work together, while also pushing you to believe in yourself. It helped me build my confidence and taught me that everyone has an important role to play."
Living in Dubai, basketball has also helped him expand his social circle.
"I live in Satwa and basketball is one of the ways I meet people, make friends, and build relationships within the Filipino community and beyond."
On the other hand, Jerriel Ace Pantig, a purchasing manager, has emphasised that basketball has represented a common experience shared by millions of Filipinos.
"It has truly become part of our nation's culture. You could say that growing up with this sport is a shared experience for us," explained Pantig.
Today, despite the demands of working overseas, he has still made time to play.
"As an OFW, people might assume there is no time left to play. But for those of us who have a deep love and passion for basketball, we always make time for it. It serves as our main stress reliever, especially since most of us here in the UAE are alone and far from our loved ones."
For his part, sales professional Donell Almanzor Aducal has bared that basketball's enduring popularity is rooted in the passion Filipinos have for the game rather than the pursuit of fame.
"Many people play simply because they love the sport, not because they expect to become professionals. That passion is part of what makes Philippine basketball culture unique," shared Aducal.
He has pointed out that the sport's simplicity has become part of daily life.
"You only need a ball and a hoop, and games can be played almost anywhere, from professional arenas to neighborhood courts."
For Filipinos living abroad, Aducal has mentioned that basketball also preserves cultural connections.
"Whether it’s joining a weekend league, watching games together, or simply talking about basketball, it strengthens the bond among Filipinos and reminds us of our shared culture and identity."
Meanwhile, civil engineer Bill Rubillos has highlighted that basketball's competitive nature and value of teamwork are what continue to attract Filipinos across generations.
"I think basketball is so popular among Filipinos because it is an exciting team sport that is physical and competitive. It brings people together, whether they are playing on the court or cheering from the sidelines," exclaimed Rubillos.
Like many Filipinos, he grew up dreaming of playing basketball and those childhood memories have still motivated him today.
"Almost every child in the Philippines has played or watched basketball, making it more than just a sport, it is a shared passion. It creates unforgettable memories with family and friends, and it inspires people to stay active while pursuing their dreams."
Now based in Dubai, he has made it a point to play every weekend.
"I stay connected to basketball by playing with my friends at least every weekend. It reminds me of home, strengthens friendships, and keeps me physically active while living and working abroad."
For the Filipino community in the UAE, basketball has continued to serve a purpose beyond recreation. It has provided an outlet for stress, creates friendships, encourages healthy living, and strengthens ties within the community.
While thousands of kilometres separate many Filipinos from their families, stepping onto the basketball court offers a familiar feeling that transcends distance.
For OFWs in the Emirates, every pass, rebound, and basket is more than just part of a game, it is a reminder of home, shared memories, and a culture where basketball remains a way of life.