The women who train with her say that balance is part of what keeps them coming back. Dania SaifEldawla, 16, and a student, says that she has never done such sports before, at least till now. Inspired by Lara, she adds that Muay Thai has helped her realise that she can really do what she sets her mind to. " I really like it because Muay Thai makes me challenge myself, and it's such a detox for yourself as well, and it's self-defence," she says.