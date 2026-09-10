Dubai: "Our calendar for the 2026–2027 season is looking pretty full!” That’s Lara Ewing with a bright, proud smile as the UAE's iconic cultural landmark Dubai Opera prepares to celebrate its 10th year of existence.

For the dynamic Head of Dubai Opera, this milestone is deeply personal. Even amid wider regional uncertainties, ticket sales remain robust and the venue continues to draw packed houses, suggesting that the appetite for live performance remains strong.

Just last week, British comedian Jimmy Carr drew a packed house at Dubai Opera, a stark and hilarious contrast to the classical grandeur that usually defines an opera house, yet a perfect testament to how seamlessly the venue moves between genres.

"Despite everything going on, people still want to go out, experience live culture, and connect with each other. Our ticket sales are holding up exceptionally well, proving that the hunger for live performance in Dubai is as strong as it’s ever been," she tells Gulf News.

And yet, just hours before the lights come up and the crowds stream through its doors, Dubai Opera can feel like an entirely different world.

That was the side we discovered when Gulf News stepped inside the venue for our signature video series, Inside Access with Manjusha Radhakrishnan.

Given exclusive behind-the-scenes access while the venue was empty, we explored its quieter corners and uncovered the nooks and crannies the public rarely gets to see. Standing inside the empty 1,900-seat auditorium before the evening crowds arrive, there’s an undeniable magic in the air.

To the public, Dubai Opera has spent the last decade serving as a majestic sanctuary in Downtown Dubai, a place to dress up with phones on silent mode and lose yourself in live culture for a few hours. But behind the scenes, it’s a warm, highly adaptable home for world-class creativity.