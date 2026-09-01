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Back to school: UAE parents share their children’s first-day photos

This is how Gulf News readers are marking the start of the new school year

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Scroll through the back-to-school moments shared by Gulf News readers below
Scroll through the back-to-school moments shared by Gulf News readers below
Hafsa / Gulf News Reader

Dubai: From first-day smiles and fresh uniforms to packed school bags and proud parents, Gulf News readers have been capturing the moments that mark the start of a new school year across the UAE.

Through our Back to School campaign, readers have shared photos of their children as they get ready to return to the classroom, from those exciting first-day moments to the little details that make the new school year special.

Have a back-to-school photo to share? Send it our way and be part of the gallery.

Take a look at the school-day moments captured by our readers below

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