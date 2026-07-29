Summer Sunset: Share your sunset photos with Gulf News

Show us how the UAE sky looks through your eyes
Summer evenings in the UAE often come with beautiful sunsets, filling the sky with shades of orange, pink, purple and gold.
Through our new Summer Sunset campaign, Gulf News is inviting readers from across all seven emirates to share sunset photos and videos they have captured themselves.
Whether it is over the beach, desert or mountains, between the city’s buildings or viewed from your home, every sunset offers a moment worth capturing.
Selected photos and videos will be shared on our social media pages, online galleries, and in print. So, look up, capture the colours and share your summer sunset with us.