Revealed: When Dubai's shared housing law with fines of up to Dh1 million takes effect

Municipality tells Gulf News when tenants' practice of subletting apartments must end
Dubai: Dubai's new law regulating shared housing, which carries fines of up to Dh1 million for repeat violations, will officially come into force this month, Dubai Municipality has exclusively confirmed to Gulf News.
Law No. (4) of 2026, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, regulates how shared housing is managed, occupied and leased across private development zones and free zones.
It excludes units designated for collective labour accommodation.
It was on March 11, 2026, that the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) announced the issuance of the law by Sheikh Mohammed. The law will take effect 180 days from the day of its publication in the Official Gazette, it was announced at that time.
Dubai Municipality, the entity overseeing shared housing in the emirate, has confirmed to Gulf News when those 180 days would be completed.
"The law was published in the Official Gazette on February 27, 2026, and it shall come into effect 180 days from the date of publication; accordingly, the effective date is August 26, 2026," the civic body confirmed.
The confirmation of the date comes as landlords, tenants and operators prepare for one of the most sweeping shake-ups of the shared accommodation market.
The fact that the law bans tenants from subleasing any part of a shared housing unit is among its most significant changes for residents.
Only property owners, or companies authorised to manage or lease units on an owner's behalf, will be allowed to rent out shared accommodation.
Units can be leased directly by the owner, through a management company, or through a company that leases from the owner and subleases to residents, but tenants themselves are excluded from that chain entirely.
Property owners and operators running shared housing have one year to bring their units into compliance.
Asked about the calculation of this period, Dubai Municipality said: "The compliance period will be calculated in accordance with the law, giving property owners and operators sufficient time to align with the new regulatory requirements."
This would put the compliance deadline on August 26, 2027.
Asked whether warnings would precede enforcement, the municipality said the grace period itself serves that purpose: "The law grants a full year's grace period for compliance after it comes into effect, and this grace period serves as a warning and regulatory period before the application of penalties begins."
Asked when Dubai Municipality will launch formal inspections, the civic body said: "Dubai Municipality continues to monitor the current situation and assess existing conditions to support the effective implementation of the new regulatory framework.”
The Municipality added that enforcement activity "will be implemented in line with the official enforcement timeline of the law and after the relevant procedures are finalised."
Violations under the law can draw fines ranging from Dh500 up to Dh500,000, doubling to Dh1 million for repeat offences within a year.
"The law stipulates that fines can reach up to one million dirhams depending on the type of violation. Details of the violations and fines for each case will be specified in the executive regulations to be issued later," Dubai Municipality said.
Additional penalties can include suspending activity for up to six months, cancelling permits, revoking commercial licences, disconnecting services, or ordering eviction from non-compliant units.
No shared housing unit can be designated as such without a new permit to be issued by Dubai Municipality in coordination with the Dubai Land Department.
Asked how the permit system will roll out, the municipality said: "The procedures for issuing shared accommodation permits will be announced through Dubai Municipality's approved systems and digital platforms, whether existing or updated, once the official processes are finalised."
Requirements will focus on "occupancy limits, health and safety standards, and compliance with relevant building and planning regulations," with fuller detail to follow in implementation guidelines.
Permits will be valid for one year, renewable, with a two-year option available on request, and renewal applications due at least 30 days before expiry.
The Dubai Land Department will run a linked electronic registry, standard lease templates and a rent indicator for shared housing, while the Dubai Rental Disputes Centre will handle disputes between owners, tenants and management companies.