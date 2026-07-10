From salary breakdown to non-compete - key UAE contract clauses to review
Dubai: Starting a new job in the UAE is an exciting step, but it's easy to focus on one number - the salary and skim past everything else in your employment contract. In reality, the terms buried in the rest of the document can have just as much impact on your day-to-day working life, your finances, and your long-term rights.
Here is an overview of key elements in a UAE employment contract, in line with UAE Labour Law, that you should examine thoroughly before signing.
Most private-sector employment in the UAE is governed by fixed-term contracts. Before signing, check:
The contract's start and end dates
The conditions under which it can be renewed
The notice period required for resignation or termination
Always cross-check the contract against your original offer letter. The two documents should match, any discrepancy is a red flag worth querying before you commit.
Your contract should clearly break down:
Allowances (such as housing and transport)
Total monthly salary
This distinction matters more than many new employees realise. Several benefits, including end-of-service gratuity are calculated on your basic salary alone, not your total remuneration package. A role that looks generous on paper can offer a much smaller gratuity payout if the basic salary component is low relative to allowances.
Under UAE labour law, a probation period can last up to six months, though many employers set shorter periods of three to six months depending on internal policy. It cannot legally exceed six months.
During probation, either party can end the contract, but written notice is still required:
Employer terminating you - minimum of 14 days' written notice
You resigning to leave the UAE - minimum of 14 days' written notice
If you're joining another UAE employer - minimum notice of one month
Under UAE Labour Law, if you don't give the required notice, you will need to compensate your employer with an amount equal to your full wage for the notice period. Leaving without notice, or without paying in lieu of it, can also lead a work permit ban, which can stop you from getting a new job in the UAE for up to a year.
Standard private-sector working hours in the UAE are generally:
Up to 8 hours per day, or
Up to 48 hours per week
Some sectors operate under different rules, so your contract should clearly specify your regular working hours, any shift arrangements, and whether you're eligible for overtime.
Overtime entitlement depends on your role, many managerial and supervisory positions are exempt from overtime provisions altogether. Where overtime does apply, UAE labour regulations set out the following:
Employers may ask staff to work overtime, provided the extra hours don't exceed two hours per day.
Where the nature of the role requires hours beyond the normal working day, employees are entitled to pay equal to their normal hourly rate (based on basic salary) plus 25 per cent.
This rises to plus 50 per cent for overtime worked between 10pm and 4am.
These overtime rules don't apply to employees working on a shift basis.
If an employee is required to work on their designated day off, they're entitled to either a substitute rest day or pay equal to their normal rate plus 50 epr cent.
Before signing, clarify whether overtime in your role is paid, compensated with time off, or not applicable at all.
UAE employees are entitled to paid annual leave once they've completed the required period of service:
After one year of service: 30 days' fully paid annual leave
Between six months and one year of service: 2 days' leave for each completed month
If employment ends before annual leave is used: the employee is entitled to leave (or pay in lieu) for the fraction of the final year worked
Your contract cannot remove your statutory entitlement to end-of-service gratuity. It's calculated using your last basic salary only, allowances such as housing or transport are excluded and scales with your length of service:
First 5 years of service: 21 days' basic salary for each completed year
Beyond 5 years: 30 days' basic salary for each additional year
Maximum cap: total gratuity cannot exceed two years' total wages
Employers are legally required to settle all outstanding dues and gratuity payments within 14 days of your last working day.
The statutory notice period for ending an employment contract must fall between 30 and 90 days. When reviewing your contract, check:
The notice period required from both employer and employee
Any restrictions on how notice can be served
Provisions for payment in lieu of notice
Some UAE employment contracts include a non-compete clause restricting you from joining a direct competitor, or starting a competing business, for up to two years after your employment ends. These clauses are governed by Article 10 of UAE Labour Law and must be narrowly and specifically defined to be enforceable.
When reviewing a non-compete clause, pay attention to its:
Duration
Geographic scope
Industry restrictions
Employers cannot alter contract terms, including salary, job title, or the nature of your role without your explicit written consent. Any changes made without proper documentation or approval are legally null and void.
Important note: Employers are legally obligated to provide employees with a copy of their job contract. Under Article 8(1) of UAE Labour Law, employment contracts must be issued in at least two copies - one retained by the employer and one handed to the employee.