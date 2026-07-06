Any change reducing a worker’s minimum legal rights will be considered void
Dubai: Employers in the UAE cannot amend employment contracts, including salary, job title or the nature of work, without the employee’s explicit written consent, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has said.
The ministry said contract amendments are governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations, which is designed to protect the rights of both employees and employers.
In a post on X, the ministry said companies seeking to change contract terms must apply for the “Modification of Work Permits / Employment Contracts” service through its website or smart app, so that any amendment is officially documented and approved.
The ministry said requests to modify employment contract details must be submitted exclusively through its electronic systems. Any amendment that is not officially documented and approved by the ministry shall have no legal effect.
It added that any condition or agreement that violates the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 shall be deemed null and void if it reduces the minimum rights granted to the employee, unless it provides a more favourable benefit to the worker.