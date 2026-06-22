MoHRE warns UAE firms ahead of Emiratisation deadline

The ministry also warned against attempts to circumvent the policy through so-called “fake Emiratisation” practices, describing them as serious labour market violations. It said its advanced digital monitoring and inspection systems are capable of identifying fraudulent practices and that offenders will face legal action.

MoHRE said financial contributions will be levied on firms that fail to meet their targets from July 1. Non-compliant companies will be required to pay Dh10,000 per month, or Dh120,000 annually, for each Emirati position not filled.

Companies that exceed Emiratisation requirements will continue to benefit from incentives, including membership in the Emiratisation Partners Club. The programme offers discounts of up to 80% on MoHRE service fees and grants priority access to government procurement opportunities.

Reaffirming the strategic importance of Emiratisation, the ministry said increasing the participation of UAE nationals in the private sector remains a national priority and a key pillar of the country’s economic and development agenda. It highlighted the role of private sector partnerships in supporting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness and creating meaningful employment opportunities for Emiratis.

MoHRE urged employers that have yet to meet their targets to make use of the Nafis platform, which connects businesses with qualified Emirati jobseekers across a wide range of specialisations and professional fields.

The ministry said companies covered by the policy are required to achieve a 1% increase in the number of Emiratis employed in skilled positions during the first six months of the year. The requirement forms part of the UAE’s broader Emiratisation programme, which mandates a total annual increase of 2%, split equally between the first and second halves of the year.

Dubai: Private sector companies with 50 or more employees have until June 30 to meet their Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2026, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has reminded.

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