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Tomorrow is last day to meet Emiratisation targets or face Dh120,000 penalties

Companies with 50 or more employees must meet first-half 2026 hiring targets

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Companies that fail to comply will face financial contributions from July 1 of Dh10,000 per month, equivalent to Dh120,000 a year.
Companies that fail to comply will face financial contributions from July 1 of Dh10,000 per month, equivalent to Dh120,000 a year.
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Dubai: Private sector companies in the UAE with 50 or more employees have until tomorrow Tuesday, June 30, to meet their Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2026, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has said.

Companies that fail to comply will face financial contributions from July 1 of Dh10,000 per month, equivalent to Dh120,000 a year, for every Emirati not hired under the required target. 

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The ministry also warned that any attempt to manipulate the system or use "fake Emiratisation" would be dealt with firmly under existing laws and regulations, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The ministry said Emiratisation targets are part of a national policy aimed at increasing the participation of UAE nationals in the private sector. 

Targeted companies are required to achieve annual growth of 2 per cent in skilled jobs, split into 1 per cent for the first half of the year and 1 per cent for the second half.

Financial contributions for non-compliant companies have risen gradually since the policy was introduced in 2022, when the penalty stood at Dh6,000 per month, or Dh72,000 annually, for each Emirati not employed. The amount has increased to Dh10,000 per month this year.

The ministry urged companies to make use of the Nafis platform, which connects employers with Emirati jobseekers from different specialisations and helps companies access qualified and trained national talent.

It said Emiratisation policies form a key part of the UAE's wider economic strategy and future labour market plans, adding that it would continue implementing them in partnership with the private sector to support competitiveness, sustainable growth and greater citizen participation in the workforce.

Companies that achieve exceptional Emiratisation results can qualify for membership of the Emiratisation Partners Club, giving them access to discounts of up to 80 per cent on ministry service fees and priority in the government procurement system.

The ministry also called on citizens and members of the public to report violations or practices that undermine Emiratisation policies by contacting its call centre on 600590000, or through its smart app and website, with complaints handled under strict privacy and response standards.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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