Private firms with 50+ employees warned of penalties for non-compliance
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has confirmed that June 30, 2026, is the final deadline for private sector companies employing 50 workers or more to meet their Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2026.
Companies are required to achieve a 1% increase in the Emiratisation rate of skilled jobs during the first half of the year, in line with Emiratisation policies and decisions mandating an additional 1% growth in skilled positions during the second half of the year. This brings the total annual Emiratisation growth target to 2% by the end of 2026.
Starting July 1, financial penalties will be imposed on companies that fail to meet the required Emiratisation targets for the first half of the year.
The ministry called on companies covered by Emiratisation policies to accelerate efforts to meet the required targets and avoid waiting until the final days before the deadline. It urged firms to use the “Nafis” platform to connect with Emirati jobseekers across various specialisations, supporting compliance with Emiratisation obligations.
The ministry stressed the importance of meeting these targets within the specified timeframe, noting that around 54 days remain until the deadline. It said this requires companies to speed up recruitment efforts and complete plans aimed at increasing the participation of Emirati talent in the labour market.
Through its digital platforms, the ministry urged companies that have not yet fulfilled their targets to benefit from the “Nafis” programme’s electronic platform, which provides access to a broad pool of Emirati jobseekers across different sectors and disciplines.
The platform facilitates recruitment, training and qualification processes, helping companies achieve the required targets within the designated timelines.
The ministry noted that the “Nafis” programme has been extended until 2040 under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the aim of enhancing job stability for Emiratis. The updates include increased child allowance support and extended financial support periods.
In a statement, the ministry praised the private sector’s commitment to Emiratisation policies and targets since their implementation, saying this reflects companies’ compliance, awareness of their national and social responsibilities, and active contribution to supporting the national economy and empowering Emiratis in the labour market.
The ministry reiterated its call for companies subject to Emiratisation policies to use the “Nafis” platform to engage with Emirati jobseekers across various fields and support the fulfilment of their Emiratisation obligations.
It also highlighted the efficiency of its advanced monitoring system in detecting negative practices such as fake Emiratisation and attempts to circumvent Emiratisation targets, particularly through the integration of artificial intelligence tools.
The ministry said legal action would be taken against violating companies, including downgrading their classification within the ministry’s establishment classification system and obliging them to rectify their status.
Citizens were also encouraged to report violations or negative practices that contradict the country’s Emiratisation policies by contacting the call centre on 600590000 or through the ministry’s smart application and official website, both of which follow the highest standards of privacy and responsiveness.
The ministry added that it operates a highly efficient digital field inspection system capable of identifying negative practices, including fake Emiratisation and attempts to manipulate Emiratisation targets, while taking legal action against violators.
The ministry is scheduled to begin verifying companies’ compliance with the required targets from July 1, 2026. This includes ensuring that newly hired Emiratis are registered with one of the social insurance funds and that contributions are paid regularly, helping companies avoid financial penalties for non-compliance.
The ministry said achieving Emiratisation targets forms part of national policies aimed at empowering Emiratis within the private sector and increasing their participation in specialised and skilled roles, thereby enhancing labour market competitiveness and supporting sustainable economic development in the UAE.
It also expressed confidence in the awareness of private sector companies and Emirati jobseekers regarding the strategic and national benefits of Emiratisation policies and their positive impact on the competitiveness of the UAE labour market and economic growth.
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting compliant companies through the benefits offered under the “Nafis” programme and by enhancing the incentives granted to firms that achieve outstanding Emiratisation results.
Such companies may be included in the Emiratisation Partners Club, enabling them to benefit from discounts of up to 80% on MoHRE service fees, priority within the government procurement system, and other advantages that support business growth amid the rapid expansion of the UAE labour market across various sectors.