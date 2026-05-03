Emirati employees have access to defined complaint channels in cases of violations
Abu Dhabi: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council has reiterated that the minimum salary for Emirati employees in the private sector is set at Dh6,000, in line with cabinet and central bank regulations, warning that non-compliance by employers constitutes a clear breach of labour rules.
The council said Emirati employees have access to defined complaint channels in cases of violations, including filing grievances with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation or contacting labour advisory and claims centres. Nafis, it added, works closely with the ministry to ensure that cases are addressed efficiently and that workers’ rights are upheld.
The council stressed that Nafis support is not fixed or permanent, but rather a temporary, enabling measure governed by specific policies and subject to updates based on national priorities. It emphasised that the employee’s salary paid by the employer should form the primary component of income, without counting Nafis support as a guaranteed portion of monthly pay.
The Nafis programme continues to launch initiatives aimed at supporting the professional and academic development of Emiratis, helping to improve their employability and long-term career stability. Authorities said the introduction of a minimum wage, alongside pension registration requirements aim to strengthen job security for citizens in the private sector.
The council also highlighted progress under the scheme, noting that the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector has risen to 176,000 across more than 32,000 companies, surpassing targets nine months ahead of schedule.
According to the council, the next phase will build on this momentum, maintaining a sustained commitment to investing in national talent and enhancing the competitiveness of Emiratis in the private sector through to 2040.