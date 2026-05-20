GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Nafis expands Alpha Program to develop Emirati school students’ future job skills

Alpha Program instills a private sector work culture in Emirati students from an early age

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nafis expands Alpha Program to develop Emirati school students’ future job skills

As part of its strategic vision for early investment in national talent, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) incollaboration with the Nafis Youth Council has announced the launch of the second batch of the 'Alpha Program. ETCC has partnered with Emirates National Schools in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain to run this program, which specifically targets Emirati middle school students, with the aim of giving them a unique opportunity to explore the work environment in the private sector and develop their future skills at an early age.

The program will be implemented in collaboration with leading private-sector companies, such as Presight PwC, Atkins Realis, Deloitte, and Bee'ah Group.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The program aligns with the Nafis program long-term strategic direction and the UAE leadership’s vision to prepare a generation ready for ongoing economic transformation Byequipping 'Generation Alpha' with the critical awareness and competencies, the initiative ensures they become the preferred choice in the labor market.

The Alpha Program aims to instill private sector work culture among Emirati students from a young age. It will educate them about future career opportunities, help them explorepromising career paths based on their personal interests, and develop their life and work skills.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “We firmly believe that preparing the next generation for the job market starts at early stages of their education.

The Alpha Program is an important opportunity to introduce students to the demandsof the work environment across industries, especially within the private sector. Such exposure will significantly boost their confidence in their capabilities.

The program is also designed to hone their practical and personal skills, supporting the nation’s vision for a more prepared and resilient future generation.”

The Alpha Program consists of two phases. The first phase begins today with interactive workshops organized at the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain branches of Emirates National Schools. It will be delivered by members of the Nafis Youth Council, andenable students to explore future careers and develop their personal and professional skills, including resume writing and interview skills.

The second phase is a five-day job simulation, in partnership with leading companies such as Presight PwC, Atkins Realis, Deloitte, and Bee'ah Group, where students will experience a real-world work environment in the private sector, boosting their confidence and honing their skills.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The council said Emirati employees have access to defined complaint channels in cases of violations, including filing grievances with the Ministry of Human Resources.

Nafis: Dh6,000 minimum wage must be upheld by firms

2m read
The skill most in demand right now might surprise you, it’s not coding, not AI certifications, it's critical thinking

What top skills matter in 2026? UAE experts explain

9m read
The quota for private sector companies will continue to be calculated under existing Emiratisation policies, which apply to UAE nationals holding a family book, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.

UAE updates Nafis, excludes new groups from quotas

1m read
'Our Life in the UAE' forum gets 31 million views

'Our Life in the UAE' forum gets 31 million views

4m read