However, he also stresses the importance of soft skills, echoing Holmes on adaptability, communication and critical thinking, as they determine how effectively technical tools are applied in real-world contexts. The demand is no longer for isolated specialists, but for professionals who can connect systems, data, and decisions. “The best starting point is to build a strong foundation in digital and data literacy, even for non-technical roles. Understanding how data is used in decision-making, how AI tools function, and how digital systems interact within a business is becoming essential across all industries,” he explains.