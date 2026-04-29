The value is shifting from generating answers to interrogating them
You might or might know that career anxiety that creeps up every few years: You're plagued by the thought, what do I need to learn now so I’m not left behind later?
Coding, AI, finding out what the ‘newest’ tools are, before everything becomes mainstream?
Where do we go from here?
It gets rather overwhelming, no doubt. But as we move deeper into 2026, with shifting job markets, tighter workforce structures and accelerating automation, the answer is becoming far less straightforward.
UAE directors, counsellors and experts try to guide through this maze. For starters, Johnathan Holmes, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Korn Ferry, who challenges the entire assumption about where value is shifting. “The skill most in demand right now might surprise you, it’s not coding, not AI certifications, it's critical thinking,” he says.
That shift, he explains, is being driven by how companies are now using AI as the baseline. According to Korn Ferry’s Talent Acquisition Trends 2026, nearly three-quarters of hiring leaders now prioritise critical thinking above all else, while AI-related skills rank significantly lower, in fifth place.
The reason is practical. “Companies need people who can think through what AI adoption actually means for the business, how it changes processes, where it creates risk, what it does to the customer experience, and whether it's actually delivering a return,” Holmes explains.
Essentially, someone who can sit with an AI output and ask the right questions: Is this accurate? Does this align with how we actually operate? And what do we do when it gets it wrong?
In other words, the value is shifting from generating answers to interrogating them. And that interrogation is becoming one of the most important workplace skills of all.
Companies need people who can think through what AI adoption actually means for the business, how it changes processes, where it creates risk, what it does to the customer experience, and whether it's actually delivering a return. Someone who can sit with an AI output and ask the right questions: Is this accurate? Does this align with how we actually operate? And what do we do when it gets it wrong?
You think you're leaving it to AI to finish a 'mindless' task.
But, hold that thought.
Across industries, AI is rapidly taking over repetitive, predictable tasks. At first glance, that sounds like relief and the hope for more efficiency and less workload. However, the reality inside organisations is more complicated.
Holmes explains that while AI is handling execution and freeing up time, that ‘free’ time is not translating into reduced pressure. Instead, the expectations are rising.
Professionals are now expected to see what systems miss: Where strategy is weak, where processes are inefficient, and where customer experience is breaking down. “Those are the questions that used to sit with senior leadership and they're moving down the organisation chart faster than most people realise,” Holmes notes.
As a result, the result is a shift in identity at work. “The professionals who will pull ahead aren't necessarily the most technical. They're the ones who stop thinking of themselves purely as doers and start thinking like decision-makers,” he says.
The standout professionals, Holmes says, are no longer defined by execution alone. Instead, they’re the ones who stop thinking of themselves as doers and start thinking like decision-makers. They understand the why behind their work, not just the how.
That sentiment is echoed across the region, particularly in markets undergoing rapid digital transformation like the UAE.
Carl Atallah, Director of Marketing and Communications – Real Estate at Shurooq, describes the change as structural rather than incremental. The UAE’s push toward a knowledge-based economy, coupled with AI adoption and sustainability-led investment, is rewriting what employers value.
He explains that the shift is more psychological. “The professionals who have shifted their mindset from viewing AI as a threat to viewing it as a collaborator are the ones thriving."
Still, the human layer is becoming even more important, not less.
You still need the essential skills that include communication, emotional intelligence, collaboration, which are just as important as technical expertise, he adds. “And in a region where industries are evolving fast, from green infrastructure to digital economies , adaptability is emerging as a defining trait. “The ability to influence stakeholders, lead diverse teams, and navigate ambiguity will increasingly differentiate those who advance from those who stagnate,” Atallah says.
It is imperative for professionals, for now, to be able to translate complex data into compelling narratives, understand the business case for sustainability as clearly as they understand its environmental imperatives, and work fluidly alongside AI tools without losing the critical thinking that those tools cannot replicate...
If there is one theme emerging across hiring leaders, it is this: The future belongs to hybrid professionals. Anastasiya Golovatenko, Director at Sherpa Communications, describes the most valuable combination heading into 2026 as AI literacy, analytical thinking, and strong soft skills working together.
But she is careful to clarify what that actually means in practice. AI, she says, can process information, but interpretation and decision-making remain human responsibilities. “Those who can interpret AI-driven insights and challenge them will be more valuable than those who simply rely on automation,” she explains.
In other words, knowing what AI produces is no longer impressive. You need to have the ability to verify. That ability to question, contextualise, and apply is becoming the real competitive edge.
The best starting point is to build a strong foundation in digital and data literacy, even for non-technical roles. Understanding how data is used in decision-making, how AI tools function, and how digital systems interact within a business is becoming essential across all industries...Pedro Lacerda, Senior Vice President at TASC Outsourcing
From a talent perspective, the UAE is already signalling where demand is concentrated. Pedro Lacerda, Senior Vice President at TASC Outsourcing, highlights a clear intersection forming between digital capability and business application. “Data literacy, AI fluency, cybersecurity awareness, and advanced problem-solving are becoming essential across most roles,” he says.
However, he also stresses the importance of soft skills, echoing Holmes on adaptability, communication and critical thinking, as they determine how effectively technical tools are applied in real-world contexts. The demand is no longer for isolated specialists, but for professionals who can connect systems, data, and decisions. “The best starting point is to build a strong foundation in digital and data literacy, even for non-technical roles. Understanding how data is used in decision-making, how AI tools function, and how digital systems interact within a business is becoming essential across all industries,” he explains.
From there, professionals should focus on developing skills that are closely aligned with their industry, while also building adaptability so they can move across roles as business needs evolve. You need to keep learning, rather that just settling for a one-time training.
Start with understanding how to use different apps in a practical way, but don’t stop there. The real value comes from combining AI usage with analytical thinking, being able to question outputs, extract insights, and apply them in real scenarios. From there, focus on building adaptability. Skills will continue to evolve, so the ability to learn and adjust quickly is just as important as any single technical skill...
Despite growing awareness of upskilling, many professionals still approach it with outdated ideas. According to Holmes, one of the biggest misconceptions is seeing upskilling as a destination, rather than an ongoing journey.
He challenges the idea that there is a finish line, a certification or course that completes professional development.
Instead, he says, “The professionals who are genuinely future-proofing their careers have stopped thinking that way entirely. They've made growth a habit, not a project.”
Another persistent mistake is underestimating soft skills. Holmes is direct about this gap. These skills do not automatically emerge with experience. They require deliberate practice, feedback, and repetition.
And Golovatenko highlights another blind spot: Over-reliance on technical learning at the expense of human capability. “Many professionals also underestimate the importance of communication and problem-solving skills,” she notes. “Start with understanding how to use different apps in a practical way, but don’t stop there."
The real value comes from combining AI usage with analytical thinking, being able to question outputs, extract insights, and apply them in real scenarios. From there, focus on building adaptability. "Skills will continue to evolve, so the ability to learn and adjust quickly is just as important as any single technical skill,” she adds.
Career guidance practitioner Shazia Baruchi offers one of the clearest breakdowns of how this is playing out in the UAE, where expectations are shifting across every level of the workforce.
She highlights AI literacy as a baseline requirement rather than a specialist advantage, noting that it is now embedded across sectors from government to aviation and retail.
Alongside that, she identifies data analysis and business insight as key differentiators, especially in KPI-driven industries like real estate, hospitality and logistics, where decisions matter more than dashboards.
But she emphasises that the real separation happens in human capability. "In the UAE, there’s a strong focus on impact and results . Employers are prioritising capability over job titles .People who understand how businesses make money and solve real problems progress faster
This is what moves someone from employee to high-value talent."
Communication and stakeholder management, she says, are increasingly critical in a highly diverse and fast-moving environment, and often determine who advances into leadership roles.
Adaptability is another defining factor. As she puts it, the fastest progress is coming from professionals who are not necessarily the most experienced, but the most adaptable, those with emotional intelligence and a growth mindset.
And finally, commercial awareness and problem-solving sit at the intersection of technical and human skill, the ability to understand how businesses make money and turn that understanding into impact.
Her overarching point aligns with the broader trend: the UAE is not rewarding technical skills or human skills in isolation, but the ability to combine them effectively.
Companies here are heavily KPI-driven, especially in sectors like real estate, hospitality, and logistics. It's about decision-making from data. Those who can translate numbers into business impact are standing out.
As combined by the experts:
Critical thinking, AI literacy, data literacy and analytical thinking, with a strong emphasis on questioning outputs, assessing accuracy, and turning information into meaningful decisions
Communication, emotional intelligence, collaboration, stakeholder management, and the ability to lead and influence across diverse teams
Adaptability and learning agility, especially as roles and industries continue to evolve rapidly
Problem-solving in real time, including identifying gaps, inefficiencies, and practical solutions
Commercial awareness, or understanding how businesses operate and generate value
Decision-making under uncertainty, with confidence even when information is incomplete
Hybrid thinking, combining technical knowledge like AI and data with human judgment, context, and leadership