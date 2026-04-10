I remember one of my first mentors saying these words, after going through my first CV. I had poured out my life story on those pages, elaborating on each and everything that I could, down to my school days. My mentor, at the time, had sighed and told me flatly, “Please keep it simple. The CV is the first thing that most employers tend to see, before anything else. And format it well,” she had said, gesturing in confusion at my inconsistent formatting.