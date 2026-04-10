Don't just list down duties, instead of outcomes, assess what you really did change
Write a CV, not a story.
I remember one of my first mentors saying these words, after going through my first CV. I had poured out my life story on those pages, elaborating on each and everything that I could, down to my school days. My mentor, at the time, had sighed and told me flatly, “Please keep it simple. The CV is the first thing that most employers tend to see, before anything else. And format it well,” she had said, gesturing in confusion at my inconsistent formatting.
Well, as the years wore on, I saw what she meant. Dubai-based Sonali Singh, a retired homemaker now recalls the impact a resume could have on her busy employers. “One of my earlier bosses, who was always busy and running in and out of office, was particularly annoyed at resumes that were untidy and badly formatted. So, whenever we could, we would try to advise candidates to tailor their CV’s well and to keep it clean.”
As employers now note, a lot of the time, the problem may not quite be lack of experience, but how that experience is presented.
So, on that note, how do we get the right CV across to employers?
Dr. Rommel Sergio, Professor of Management at the School of Management, Canadian University Dubai, and Ellen Mannaert, serial entrepreneur, transformation coach and keynote speaker, explain why small CV adjustments can make a significant difference in the job landscape.
As opportunities narrow, CV mistakes become more costly.
Dr. Rommel Sergio explains: “In today’s increasingly competitive job market, one of the most common challenges candidates face lies in avoidable CV mistakes. These often include overly generic content, excessive length, poor formatting, and the absence of measurable achievements.”
He adds that many candidates unintentionally weaken their applications by relying on templates: "Many applicants rely on standardised templates without customising their CVs to reflect the specific requirements of a role.”
Even seemingly small issues can have an impact on perception. "Additionally, grammatical errors and inconsistent formatting can significantly undermine credibility.” So, if you want to avoid these pitfalls, proofread well, ensure clarity in presentation, and a deliberate focus on relevance and precision.
His central message is that in a selective market, clarity is non-negotiable. “A well-structured CV should be concise, tailored, and aligned with the expectations of the target position," he says.
Mannaert highlights a sharper reality, visibility is now the real challenge. “The biggest mistake I see? People write their CV as a job description of what they did, not as evidence of what they're capable of.”
She adds that repetition is one of the biggest barriers to success: “They list duties instead of outcomes. They copy-paste the same document to fifty companies and wonder why nobody calls back.”
And in a saturated market, clichés only weaken positioning. As Mannaert notes, everyone says they're a team player with excellent communication skills. "It means nothing.”
Her advice is to strip everything back: “The fix is simple, but it requires honesty: start from scratch and ask yourself, what did I actually change, build, or improve? That's your CV. Everything else is noise.”
When hiring slows down, employers become more selective and generic CVs are the first to be filtered out. Dr. Sergio stresses: “Tailoring a CV for different roles is not merely advisable but essential.”
He explains what recruiters are actively looking for: “Employers seek candidates whose experiences and competencies directly correspond to the job requirements.”
Moreover as he emphasises, a generic CV may demonstrate competence, but a tailored CV demonstrates intent, fit, and a deeper understanding of the role. It reflects the candidate’s ability to position themselves effectively within a specific professional context.
Many applicants rely on standardised templates without customising their CVs to reflect the specific requirements of a role. Additionally, grammatical errors and inconsistent formatting can significantly undermine credibility. Avoiding these pitfalls requires careful proofreading, clarity in presentation, and a deliberate focus on relevance and precision. A well-structured CV should be concise, tailored, and aligned with the expectations of the target position....
Mannaert reframes tailoring as strategic communication: “Read the job posting like it's a brief. Because it is.” She explains that alignment comes from language and focus: “The language a company uses to describe what they want tells you exactly how to position what you've done.”
However, she warns against superficial editing: “Don't just swap words. Think about which three or four experiences in your career are most relevant to this role and make sure they are front and centre.”
And she makes the distinction clear: “Tailoring isn't lying. It's editing.”
In competitive cycles, she adds, lack of editing becomes a disadvantage:
“What makes it sound generic is when people don't do that editing. They throw everything in and hope something sticks. That's not a strategy. That's a lottery.”
When hiring volumes increase but recruiter time does not, scanning becomes rapid and unforgiving. Dr. Sergio notes, what ultimately makes a CV stand out to recruiters is its ability to communicate impact rather than mere responsibility. Recruiters typically spend only a few seconds scanning each CV; therefore, clarity, relevance, and distinctiveness are crucial."
And ultimately, it reflects not only what the candidate has done but also how well they have done it.
“Clarity. Immediately.” Mannaert explains how fast judgments are made: “A recruiter spends six to ten seconds on a first scan. If your name, your current role, and one compelling line about your impact aren't obvious within two seconds, you've already lost the room.”
But in a competitive environment, differentiation still matters: “But I'll say this too, the best CVs I've seen have personality. You can feel the person behind the page.”
And that comes from clarity, not decoration: “Not through gimmicks. Through clear, direct language that sounds like they mean it.”
When recruiters are comparing multiple strong candidates, vague statements are no longer enough.
The statements need to be supported by measurable outcomes, such as percentage increases, cost savings, or efficiency improvements, provide concrete evidence of performance.
Quantification transforms general claims into credible results, enabling recruiters to assess the scale and significance of a candidate’s contributions. This approach significantly enhances the persuasiveness of a CV, explains Dr Sergio.
People write their CV as a job description of what they did — not as evidence of what they're capable of. They list duties instead of outcomes. They copy-paste the same document to fifty companies and wonder why nobody calls back. Then there's the formatting chaos, fonts fighting each other, paragraphs that look like they were written by three different people on three different days....
Mannaert stresses that numbers alone are not sufficient. As she says, numbers do something language can't: they make your impact feel real. "'Grew the team' means nothing. 'Grew the team from 4 to 22 people in 18 months during a market downturn' — now that's a story."
What works best is context, number and the timeframe. "Not just 'increased revenue by 30%' but 'increased revenue by 30% within the first year of a full rebrand and market pivot.' The number proves it. The context makes it impressive."
Keep it clean. In high-volume hiring cycles, visual clarity becomes even more important. Dr. Sergio explains that the format of a CV plays an important role in how information is perceived.
Traditional CV formats tend to emphasise chronological work experience and are instructive for candidates with a stable and linear career progression. In contrast, modern CV formats incorporate elements such as skills-based sections, digital portfolios, and visually engaging layouts, which may be more suitable for dynamic industries and early-career professionals. The choice between formats should be guided by industry norms and role expectations.
Furthermore, most corporate and professional environments, clean and modern beats stuffy and traditional every time.
Two pages maximum. White space. Readable fonts.
And a final caution, if your CV looks like 2003, people will wonder what else hasn't been updated.
In a moment where job opportunities are limited and competition is rising, candidates may not have the power to change hiring conditions.
But they do have control over how they are perceived within them.
And as both experts make clear, a strong CV can be a positioning tool that can determine whether a candidate is seen, shortlisted, or overlooked entirely.
So, here's what to keep in mind:
Keep it simple and clear: A CV should be easy to read at a glance, not a full life story.
Tailor for each role: Adjust your CV to match the specific job requirements instead of using a one-size-fits-all version.
Focus on impact, not duties: Highlight what you achieved, not just what you were responsible for.
Avoid generic phrases: Replace overused lines like 'team player' with real, specific examples of your work.
Show measurable results: Use numbers, percentages, or clear outcomes wherever possible.
Keep formatting clean: Consistent layout, readable fonts, and no clutter help improve first impressions.
Be concise: Ideally 1–2 pages, focusing only on the most relevant experience.
Think like a recruiter: CVs are often scanned in seconds—make key information easy to spot.
Add context where needed: Briefly explain achievements so they feel meaningful, not just numerical.
Let your CV reflect intent: It should show why you fit the role, not just what you’ve done before.