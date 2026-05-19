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Dubai residential project awards main construction contract

Luxury low-rise development featuring smart homes and rooftop amenities

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Construction on the low-rise residential project began earlier this quarter, with handover scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.
Construction on the low-rise residential project began earlier this quarter, with handover scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.
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Dubai-based HOLM Developments has appointed Aroma International Building Contracting as the main contractor for LINEA by HOLM, its second residential project in Jumeirah Garden City, marking a major milestone for the development that was fully sold out before its public launch.

Construction on the low-rise residential project began earlier this quarter, with handover scheduled for the first quarter of 2028. The appointment of Aroma International, known for delivering major projects across the UAE including developments for Emaar, is expected to strengthen the project’s delivery timeline and construction quality.

“We chose Aroma because of the clarity they bring to the construction process, their extensive delivery experience, and the significant value they add through quality execution,” said Mahmud Raad, Chief Development Officer of HOLM Developments.

“It was essential for us to partner with a contractor that understands the specific level of detail and consistency we demand for the HOLM brand,” he added.

Located in Jumeirah Garden City, the development will feature a rooftop infinity pool, rooftop padel court, gym, landscaped outdoor spaces, and children’s play areas.

Raad said the company’s focus has now shifted toward execution and timely delivery.

“Our focus is now on execution and delivering LINEA exactly as intended from the outset. The project was created to offer comfortable, central living, and we are pleased to confirm that construction is progressing on schedule,” he said.

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