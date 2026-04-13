Job hunting in the UAE? How to stand out in interviews, avoid common mistakes and impress recruiters

Here's a grounded, practical guide on what works and what to avoid
One of my previous employers once recalled a series of interview moments that stuck with them for all the wrong reasons. It’s easy to understand why, interviews can be nerve-wracking, and in that pressure, candidates often swing between two extremes.
Some become so overwhelmed that they struggle to present even the basics, including familiarity with the company or role. In one instance, a candidate was even seen quickly trying to look up details about the organisation mid-interview.
On the other end of the spectrum are those who lean too far into confidence. In an attempt to impress, they overstate their impact or make bold promises about what they could change almost immediately. “I can totally see myself working here, and I could change this place in days,” one particularly enthusiastic candidate reportedly said.
Neither extreme quite works. In a competitive job market, where opportunities are harder to come by, finding the right balance between preparation, authenticity, and grounded confidence becomes essential.
We spoke to Professor Fiona Robson, Head of Edinburgh Business School and School of Social Sciences, Heriot-Watt University Dubai and Dr. Rommel Sergio, Professor of Management, School of Management, Canadian University Dubai for a grounded, practical guide to what works and what ruins your chances.
According to Professor Fiona Robson, the opening moments matter more than most candidates think. It’s about presence, projecting confidence and demonstrating enthusiasm and motivation for the role. "They should give specific examples that will make it easy for the panel to see how they would fit in and add value. Using positive and professional language also sets a good impression."
In other words, you don’t need to sound like you’ve already mentally signed the offer letter. You just need to show you’re both capable and interested, without the nervous energy of someone rehearsing their life story under pressure.
This is where many interviews derail. Candidates often treat the question like an audiobook version of their CV, peppering with unnecessary detail and no narrative thread.
Robson is clear on what actually works: "The key is to focus the examples you discuss on the job that you have applied for. For example, if it is an Events Manager role, discuss key events you have managed. This makes it easy for the panel to imagine you working with them in the role. It can also be powerful to highlight things that you are proud of - as this demonstrates commitment as well as expertise."
Think of it less as 'everything I’ve ever done' and more 'why I am relevant to you, specifically.'
Even strong CVs can unravel in the interview room. Sometimes it’s not one big mistake, but a series of small, avoidable ones.
Robson outlines some of the most common issues:
Providing information which is different to what is presented on the CV.
Not answering the specific questions
Being negative about their current employer
Not being able to provide examples
Not having any questions to ask the panel at the end of the interview
It’s a surprisingly simple list, but also a brutally effective one. Many candidates don’t fail because they lack ability; they fail because they forget interviews are structured conversations, not informal chats with optional preparation.
Gone are the days when I looked at your website' was enough. Today, employers expect context, curiosity, and effort.
Robson notes:"Knowing about the company is critical, and these days it is very easy to find out about it. Aside from their corporate website, they can use tools such as LinkedIn, where they can learn more about key staff and prospective colleagues. You could also look in trade publications and check if the company have been nominated for any awards."
So, when you’re walking into an interview without knowing what the company actually does beyond the homepage, you’re already playing catch-up.
Candidates should project confidence and demonstrate genuine enthusiasm and motivation for the role. They should give specific examples that will make it easy for the panel to see how they would fit in and add value. Using positive and professional language also sets a good impression....
Soft skills are often easier to talk about than to show. Saying you’re a strong communicator is one thing, demonstrating it calmly and clearly in an unfamiliar setting is another. Take a deep breath first, and listen. Dubai-based Anna Shirley remembers her first lessons: "I just kept rattling on, and didn't let anyone get a word in, because I was so nervous. Obviously, I didn't crack my first interview."
Open body language is important, as is clearly communicating your answers to the questions, as Robson says. It is normal to be nervous, so try to speak at a normal speed. Listening carefully to the questions so that you can respond to them appropriately. If there is a panel of people in the interview, making eye contact with each of them can help to build the connection."
In many ways, you need to be more present, and that shows in listening carefully, responding thoughtfully, and allowing the conversation to feel natural rather than rushed.
Skip the vague answers. And one very important thing: Don't vent about your previous employers. Dubai-based Madhushree Sanyal (name changed on request) remembers making the mistake once. "I was so unhappy and bitter about my previous employers, that I started ranting in the interview. I could see the expressions changing, and had to immediately stop myself. But I said too much as it is, and that's one possible reason why I didn't crack that interview."
Dr. Rommel Sergio breaks it down: Despite preparation, many candidates fall into common interview pitfalls, such as providing vague answers, failing to articulate achievements, or speaking negatively about previous employers. Some aren't clear in their responses, or aren't aligned with the organisation's needs. "These challenges can be mitigated through practice, self-reflection, and a clear understanding of one’s professional narrative."
In other words: if your story about yourself isn’t clear to you, it definitely won’t be clear to the interviewer.
Whether candidates like it or not, LinkedIn and online presence now sit in the background of hiring decisions, especially for senior roles.
Dr. Sergio explains that in the contemporary job market, personal branding has emerged as a critical factor in career advancement. "Platforms such as LinkedIn, along with professional portfolios, allow candidates to present a cohesive and credible professional identity. A well-maintained online presence enhances visibility, supports credibility, and provides additional evidence of expertise and accomplishments."
So, remember being consistent. What you say in an interview should match what your digital footprint suggests.
For candidates who struggle to secure interviews, it is essential to reassess both strategy and presentation. This may involve refining the CV, enhancing keyword alignment for applicant tracking systems, expanding professional networks, and seeking feedback from mentors or industry professionals.
In a competitive job market, even strong applications can sometimes go unnoticed. It can feel frustrating and confusing, especially when your experience seems to match the role on paper.
Dr. Sergio offers a reset in perspective: Reassessing both strategy and presentation. This may involve changing up the CV, enhancing keyword alignment for applicant tracking systems, expanding professional networks, and seeking feedback from mentors or industry professionals. Persistence, adaptability, and continuous improvement are key in overcoming such challenges.
Ultimately, it’s not always a question of effort or ability. Often, it comes down to how your application is positioned, how visible it is to the right people, and whether the timing and alignment are working in your favour.
There’s no secret handshake, but there are patterns.
Dr. Sergio observes that successful candidates often share common habits that contribute to their effectiveness. These include continuous learning, proactive networking, disciplined preparation, and a growth-oriented mindset. They approach the job search process strategically, viewing each application and interview as an opportunity to refine their approach and strengthen their professional positioning.
In short: they treat job searching like a process, not a panic sprint.