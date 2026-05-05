From July 1, MoHRE to verify Emirati hires, social security registration and contributions
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called on private sector companies employing 50 or more workers to step up efforts to meet their semi-annual Emiratisation targets, requiring a 1 per cent increase in skilled roles before the 30 June 2026 deadline.
With just under two months (around 56 days) remaining, the ministry stressed the need to accelerate hiring and complete workforce plans aimed at increasing the participation of Emirati talent in the private sector.
In messages shared across its social media platforms, the ministry urged companies that have yet to meet their targets to make use of the Nafis platform, which offers access to a broad pool of Emirati jobseekers across a range of specialisations. The platform is designed to support recruitment, training and upskilling, helping companies meet their targets within the required timeframe.
From 1 July, the ministry will begin verifying compliance, including ensuring that newly hired Emiratis are registered with social security funds and that contributions are paid regularly. Companies that fail to meet their obligations may face financial penalties.
The ministry said the targets form part of wider national efforts to strengthen Emirati participation in private sector employment, particularly in skilled and specialised roles, supporting labour market competitiveness and long-term economic growth.
The public is also encouraged to report any violations through the ministry’s call centre or smart app, with officials warning against practices such as “fake Emiratisation” or attempts to circumvent hiring targets.
The ministry expressed confidence that private sector companies and jobseekers alike recognise the national and economic value of Emiratisation, noting that stronger participation by Emiratis contributes to a more competitive business environment and sustainable growth.
It added that it has put in place a digital field monitoring system capable of detecting non-compliant practices and taking legal action where necessary.