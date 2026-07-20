More than 32,000 private firms now employ Emirati citizens across the UAE
Abu Dhabi: More than 190,000 Emirati men and women were working in the UAE private sector by the end of the first half of 2026, according to updated figures from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
The citizens were employed across more than 32,000 private companies, reflecting a continued expansion in the participation of Emiratis in the country’s non-government workforce.
The ministry said about 95 per cent of companies covered by Emiratisation policies had met their targets for the first half of the year, pointing to growing compliance among private-sector employers and a broader shift in how national talent is viewed across the labour market.
The increase is attributed to government policies, closer co-operation with businesses and programmes introduced by the ministry and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, which oversees the Nafis initiative.
The programmes are intended to help citizens enter the labour market, develop professional skills and build sustainable careers across a wider range of economic sectors.
The ministry said the results had been achieved under the support and direction of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.
Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at the ministry, said the figures reflected stronger commitment among private companies and a growing recognition that Emirati employees could make a significant contribution to business performance.
“The results achieved in Emiratisation reflect the increasing commitment of private-sector establishments to the targets and their keenness to benefit from national talent as a qualitative addition to the business environment,” he added.
He noted that the ministry would continue working with companies and providing support to help them meet Emiratisation requirements and retain citizens in sustainable employment.
The rise in the number of companies employing Emiratis, he said, also demonstrated the development of a stronger partnership culture between the government and private sectors.
Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said reaching more than 190,000 private-sector employees marked a significant national milestone.
He added that Nafis had helped citizens enter the workforce through financial support, training and professional development programmes, while also changing perceptions of private-sector employment.
“The private sector has become a strategic career choice for national talent and an essential partner in the country’s economic development,” he further said.
The extension of Nafis until 2040, Al Mazrouei added, reflected a shift from focusing primarily on employment numbers towards improving the quality, diversity and long-term stability of jobs available to citizens.
Farida Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for National Talent Empowerment at the ministry, said companies increasingly understood the value of investing in Emirati employees and building more diverse and capable workforces.
The ministry expects further progress during the second half of 2026 as companies with 50 or more employees continue working towards a 1 per cent increase in the number of Emiratis holding skilled positions.
Businesses that meet their Emiratisation targets can qualify for membership of the Emiratisation Partners Club, which offers benefits including discounts of up to 80 per cent on ministry service fees and priority in the government procurement system.
The ministry said the continuing rise in Emirati private-sector employment reflected not only the effectiveness of Emiratisation policies, but also the strength of the UAE economy and the entry of new companies into the labour market.