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More than 60,000 Emiratis benefit from UAE career counselling programme

Over 3,000 private firms also joined initiative to strengthen national talent and careers

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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More than 60,000 Emiratis benefit from UAE career counselling programme
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Abu Dhabi: More than 60,000 Emirati jobseekers and private-sector employees, along with more than 3,000 private companies, have benefited from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's career counselling programme, the ministry announced.

The programme aims to improve Emiratis' chances of securing jobs that match their academic qualifications while supporting long-term career development, enhancing workplace competitiveness and promoting job stability.

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It also focuses on equipping participants with skills that meet the changing demands of the labour market, including interview preparation, career planning and identifying suitable employment opportunities.

According to the ministry, the career counselling service provides added value by helping Emiratis compete for high-quality jobs through specialised training and development programmes delivered across all emirates.

The sessions are held at dedicated training facilities under the supervision of experts and specialists, with programmes designed around labour market research and evolving workforce requirements.

Farida Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for the National Talent Sector at MoHRE, said the programme is part of the ministry's strategy to provide an integrated support system for Emiratis throughout their professional journey while strengthening their participation in the private sector.

She said the initiative aligns with the UAE's objectives of building a competitive national workforce capable of contributing to sustainable economic development and advancing the country's strategy for attracting and retaining talent.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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