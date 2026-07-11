Quitting your UAE job? MOHRE reveals 4 steps to cancel your work permit

Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations.

Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 issuing the Executive Regulations of the Decree-Law, particularly provisions relating to the issuance, renewal, and cancellation of work permits, including:

● Submission of a cancellation request;

● Completion of all required data and supporting documents;

● Settlement of any applicable fines;

● Employer declaration confirming payment of employee entitlements;

● MOHRE’s authority to refuse cancellation in legally specified circumstances.