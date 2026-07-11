Quitting your UAE job? MOHRE reveals 4 steps to cancel your work permit

Know the required documents, employee rights, fees and cases that can delay approval
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has outlined four key procedures for cancelling a work permit, stressing that all requirements and procedures related to the application must be completed. These include submitting a work permit cancellation request, completing the required information and supporting documents, settling any fines for delayed issuance or renewal of a work permit, and obtaining an employer declaration confirming that the employee has received all entitlements.
The Ministry also outlined the procedures and conditions for amending employment contracts, noting that any amendments are governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations, ensuring the protection of both employees’ and employers’ rights.
MOHRE explained that establishments can apply for the “Work Permit and Employment Contract Amendment” service through the Ministry’s website or smart application to officially document and approve any changes to contract terms.
The Ministry stressed that any condition or agreement that violates the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations shall be deemed null and void if it reduces the minimum rights guaranteed to workers, unless it provides greater benefits to them.
It added that employers may not amend the terms of an employment contract, including salary, job title, or nature of work, without the employee’s explicit written consent and in accordance with MOHRE-approved procedures.
Earlier, MOHRE announced the launch of a new phase in the development of work permit services through the simplification of requirements, redesign of service procedures, and expansion of digital channels. The initiative aims to accelerate transaction processing, enhance customer experience, and improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the labour market.
The Ministry stated that these improvements form part of its efforts to strengthen labour market efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction through streamlined procedures and expanded digital services in line with the UAE Government’s smart transformation agenda.
MOHRE said it has opened an online consultation process, running until July 30, inviting members of the public and customers to submit opinions and suggestions regarding existing work permit services and ways to improve them.
The consultation focuses particularly on redesigning work permit issuance procedures and reducing administrative requirements to help speed up transactions and improve compliance with labour relations legislation.
The Ministry affirmed its commitment to consulting customers on matters that concern them through digital consultations aimed at gathering the widest possible range of views, analysing them, and using the findings to support decision-making and enhance customer satisfaction and happiness.
According to MOHRE, the anticipated outcome of this consultation is approval to proceed with the development of work permit service procedures in line with approved policies aimed at simplifying processes and expanding digital service channels.
In a separate initiative, the Ministry is also collecting feedback from customers regarding its artificial intelligence system used to automatically issue and renew employment contracts, and its ability to improve government performance, accelerate service delivery, and reduce human errors.
MOHRE said the objective is to further develop and enhance the AI-powered employment contract issuance and renewal system based on customer feedback. The initiative supports the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, launched by the UAE Government to advance government performance and efficiency.
The Ministry currently issues 13 types of work permits, enabling establishments registered with MOHRE to obtain permits for their employees according to the nature and type of employment.
According to MOHRE procedures, cancelling a work permit and employment contract in private-sector establishments is subject to several legal requirements and procedures, including the following:
First: Basic conditions for work permit cancellation
Settlement of all fines owed by the establishment, if any, including fines related to delayed issuance or renewal of work permits, except for unused permits.
Employer declaration confirming payment of all statutory employee entitlements, including:
- Outstanding wages;
- Leave encashment, where applicable;
- End-of-service gratuity, where applicable;
- Any other rights provided under labour law or the employment contract.
Employee approval of the cancellation through signing the cancellation form and acknowledging receipt of all entitlements.
Second: Cases where employee signature is not required
The employee’s signature is not required in certain exceptional circumstances, including:
If the employee is outside the UAE;
If the employee is confirmed to have a contagious disease;
In the event of the employee’s death;
If the employee’s status has been administratively cancelled after completion of procedures with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).
Third: Required documents
Required documents include:
The Ministry’s cancellation application form;
Additional documents depending on the case, such as:
Residency details if the employee is outside the UAE;
Death certificate;
Medical fitness report in cases involving contagious diseases;
Cancellation form signed by both parties, or by the employer only in certain exceptional cases.
Fourth: Application process
Log in through the Ministry’s website or smart application using UAE Pass.
Submit the work permit and employment contract cancellation request.
MOHRE reviews the application and supporting documents.
Complete any missing requirements, if requested.
Approval is issued electronically, the permit and contract are cancelled, and the employer is notified of the outcome.
Fifth: Service completion time
The service is generally completed within two working days after all requirements have been fulfilled.
Sixth: Fees
The government service is free of charge through the Ministry’s website and smart application.
Business service centres may charge service fees of up to AED 72, excluding VAT and collection fees.
Seventh: Relationship between work permit cancellation and residency cancellation
Cancelling a work permit does not automatically cancel the employee’s residency visa.
In the private sector, the work permit must first be cancelled through MOHRE. The cancellation document is then used to complete residency cancellation procedures with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) or the relevant General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in the concerned emirate.
Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations, its Executive Regulations issued under Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, and relevant ministerial decisions governing Ministry procedures regulate the circumstances under which work permit cancellation may be approved, suspended, or rejected.
First: Failure to meet cancellation requirements
MOHRE will not approve a cancellation request if the required legal conditions are not met, including:
1. Failure of the employer to declare payment of employee entitlements
Employers must provide a declaration confirming payment of all employee financial dues.
This declaration is a fundamental requirement for approval of the cancellation request.
2. Failure of the employee to sign the cancellation request
Employees must sign the cancellation request and acknowledge receipt of all entitlements.
Exceptions include:
Employees outside the UAE;
Deceased employees;
Employees suffering from contagious diseases;
Administrative cancellations following completion of procedures with the competent authorities.
3. Outstanding work permit fines
Fines relating to delayed issuance or renewal of work permits must be paid before cancellation can proceed, except in the case of unused permits.
Second: Existence of a labour complaint.
A labour complaint does not necessarily result in rejection of a cancellation request. Procedures vary depending on the stage of the dispute.
If the complaint is still before MOHRE
Cancellation procedures are generally suspended while the Ministry attempts an amicable settlement, particularly where the dispute concerns wages, end-of-service gratuity, or other financial entitlements.
If settlement efforts fail, the complaint may be referred to the competent court or handled through another appropriate legal mechanism.
If the complaint has been referred to court
MOHRE provides a dedicated service entitled “Cancellation Request for an Employee Involved in a Labour Case.”
Requirements include:
The complaint must have been referred to the judiciary;
The work permit must remain valid;
No absconding complaint must have been filed against the employee.
The Ministry reviews the application based on the status of the legal proceedings before making a decision.
Third: Employer Refusal to Confirm Payment of Entitlements
This is one of the most common practical reasons for delays in cancellation procedures.
Where the employer refuses to declare that employee entitlements have been paid, or where the employee refuses to sign because benefits have not been received, the Ministry will generally not process the cancellation through normal procedures.
Instead, the matter may be referred to the labour complaints process to resolve the dispute before, or alongside, completion of cancellation procedures.
Fourth: Regulatory Violations by the Establishment
Under the Executive Regulations, MOHRE may refuse to issue, renew, or cancel a work permit in circumstances including:
Submission of false information or documents;
Establishments that are fictitious or not carrying out genuine business activities;
Non-compliance with the Wage Protection System (WPS);
Other cases determined by the Minister or an authorised representative.
Fifth: Absconding Report
If an absconding report has been filed against the employee, the employee cannot benefit from the work permit cancellation service designed for workers whose disputes have been referred to court until the absconding case has been resolved in accordance with applicable legal procedures.
Legal Framework
The principal legal instruments governing this issue are:
Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations.
Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 issuing the Executive Regulations of the Decree-Law, particularly provisions relating to the issuance, renewal, and cancellation of work permits, including:
● Submission of a cancellation request;
● Completion of all required data and supporting documents;
● Settlement of any applicable fines;
● Employer declaration confirming payment of employee entitlements;
● MOHRE’s authority to refuse cancellation in legally specified circumstances.
The most common reasons include:
Failure of the employer to declare payment of employee entitlements;
Employee refusal to sign the cancellation request due to unpaid rights;
Pending labour complaints relating to financial entitlements;
Referral of disputes to court and ongoing litigation;
Outstanding fines;
Absconding reports in certain cases;
Regulatory violations by the establishment, including Wage Protection System violations or submission of inaccurate information.
It should be noted that the mere existence of a labour complaint does not automatically prevent work permit cancellation. However, it may require a separate procedural track to ensure that the employee’s rights are protected until the dispute is resolved or a decision is issued by the Ministry in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.