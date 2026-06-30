Employers and workers urged to renew or issue permits before grace period expires
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has extended until the end of this year the deadline for correcting the status of work permits for some expatriate workers, giving employers and employees more time to complete regulatory procedures.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said the extension applies to expatriate workers whose work permits expired more than 12 months ago, as well as workers who have not been issued work permits more than six months after joining an establishment.
The ministry said the move was part of efforts to strengthen compliance with labour regulations, protect the rights of all parties to employment contracts and enable establishments and workers to regularise their status within the approved timeframe.
It urged employers and workers to renew or issue work permits before the deadline expires, warning that failure to correct violations during the grace period would lead to the enforcement of prescribed legal measures.