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Saudi Arabia extends work permit adjustment deadline until year-end

Employers and workers urged to renew or issue permits before grace period expires

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Expatriate workers have been urged to renew or issue work permits before the grace period expires.
Expatriate workers have been urged to renew or issue work permits before the grace period expires.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia has extended until the end of this year the deadline for correcting the status of work permits for some expatriate workers, giving employers and employees more time to complete regulatory procedures.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said the extension applies to expatriate workers whose work permits expired more than 12 months ago, as well as workers who have not been issued work permits more than six months after joining an establishment.

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The ministry said the move was part of efforts to strengthen compliance with labour regulations, protect the rights of all parties to employment contracts and enable establishments and workers to regularise their status within the approved timeframe.

It urged employers and workers to renew or issue work permits before the deadline expires, warning that failure to correct violations during the grace period would lead to the enforcement of prescribed legal measures.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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