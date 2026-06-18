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Saudi Arabia limits instant work visas to five for businesses under two years

Firms older than two years can obtain up to 50 visas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Businesses that have been operating for less than two years will be eligible for a maximum of five instant visas. For companies older than two years, the limit rises to 50 visas in a single application or multiple applications submitted within the same week at the entity level.
Businesses that have been operating for less than two years will be eligible for a maximum of five instant visas. For companies older than two years, the limit rises to 50 visas in a single application or multiple applications submitted within the same week at the entity level.
Saudi Gazette

Saudi Arabia has reduced the maximum number of instant work visas available to newly established businesses to five, as part of measures aimed at regulating recruitment and encouraging compliance with labour market requirements, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's Qiwa platform said.

Qiwa said businesses that have been operating for less than two years will be eligible for a maximum of five instant visas. For companies older than two years, the limit rises to 50 visas in a single application or multiple applications submitted within the same week at the entity level.

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The platform said businesses enrolled in the Establishment Programme and meeting the required criteria would initially receive two visas, with additional visa allocations available after increasing their Saudisation rates.

Qiwa also outlined 10 conditions for recruiting non-Saudi workers from abroad. These include maintaining an active business status, holding valid work permits for employees, possessing a valid commercial registration, meeting Saudisation requirements by remaining in the medium green category or above, complying with the Wage Protection System, and maintaining sufficient balances on government platforms such as Absher or Muqeem.

Additional requirements include annual self-assessment compliance for firms employing 10 or more workers, registering employee work locations on the Qiwa platform, ensuring the employer is at least 18 years old, and maintaining sufficient recruitment quota balances based on the visa type.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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