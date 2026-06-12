Employees may withdraw resignation requests within seven days under specified conditions
Dubai: Premium Residency holders in Saudi Arabia are required to obtain a dedicated work permit through the Kingdom’s Qiwa digital labour platform at a fee of SR100, according to new guidance issued by the platform and reported by Okaz newspaper.
Qiwa, which is operated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, also outlined a range of labour market procedures covering business subscriptions, training contracts, resignation requests and visa-related services.
The platform said subscription fees for establishments vary according to company size and are calculated based on the total number of employees registered under the entity’s unified number.
Qiwa also confirmed that training contracts for beneficiaries of the Tamheer programme can be documented electronically through the platform. However, it clarified that such contracts are not included in Saudisation calculations and do not count towards current compliance requirements related to employment contract documentation.
The platform said service fees can be paid through several channels, including bank cards, SADAD payment numbers and the Qiwa digital wallet.
In guidance relating to resignation procedures, Qiwa said employees may withdraw a resignation request within seven days, provided the employer has neither accepted the resignation nor deferred a decision during that period.
The platform added that notice periods are determined by the terms set out in individual employment contracts and may therefore vary from one employee to another.
Qiwa also clarified that visa information cannot be amended once a visa has been issued. Where incorrect information has been entered, the existing visa must be cancelled and a replacement visa issued with the correct details.