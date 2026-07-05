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Saudi Arabia exempts hotels, pharmacies and fuel stations from 24-hour operating fee

Hotels, pharmacies and selected services exempt under new round-the-clock rules

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Businesses seeking to operate around the clock must obtain approval from the relevant municipality as well as the competent security authorities.
Businesses seeking to operate around the clock must obtain approval from the relevant municipality as well as the competent security authorities.
Okaz

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has exempted a range of businesses from paying the fee required to obtain permits for 24-hour operations, while introducing new regulations governing around-the-clock trading.

The exemptions apply to fuel stations, specifically fuel dispensing services, and service centres located outside urban areas, as well as hotels, hotel apartments, resorts and similar accommodation facilities, according to Okaz newspaper. 

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Pharmacies, healthcare services, educational institutions, wedding halls and recreational rest houses are also exempt from the fee, according to the ministry.

The ministry recently approved regulations governing 24-hour operating permits under the Municipal Licensing Procedures System and its executive regulations.

Businesses seeking to operate around the clock must obtain approval from the relevant municipality as well as the competent security authorities.

Under the new framework, the 24-hour operating permit covers business activity between midnight and 5am, while the restriction does not apply during the holy month of Ramadan or Eid holidays.

The ministry said it will establish rules governing employee shifts during the permitted operating hours. Municipalities will also designate the streets and locations where eligible businesses may operate to minimise disruption to residential neighbourhoods.

In addition, municipalities will determine operating hours in accordance with Saudi labour regulations and decisions governing women's employment.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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