Saudi-led Coalition vows forceful response to Houthi escalation and regional threats

Coalition cites Red Sea assaults, vows to defend Yemen stability and sovereignty
Saudi Arabia-led Coalition has warned that it will respond with “unprecedented determination and force” to any attempt targeting the Kingdom, its citizens, residents, or national assets.
It said such measures would also be taken in line with protecting Yemen’s sovereignty, under customary international humanitarian law.
Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki, cited by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), said recent Houthi statements against the Kingdom were aimed at diverting attention from what he described as “grave violations” against the Yemeni people.
He added that the remarks reflected continued escalation and hostile behaviour by the group, undermining regional and international security.
Al Maliki accused the Houthis of attempting to export Yemen’s economic crisis beyond its borders while intensifying military and political escalation.
He said Saudi Arabia, alongside Coalition partners and international allies, has worked to ease humanitarian suffering and support a political roadmap endorsed by Yemen’s internationally recognised government.
The spokesperson also alleged Houthi attacks on sea lines of communication and international trade routes in the southern Red Sea and Bab Al Mandab Strait.
He said these actions had exposed Yemen’s infrastructure to destruction, citing damage to key facilities including the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as Sana’a International Airport, power stations, and industrial sites.
Al Maliki reiterated that the Coalition remains committed to safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s security while supporting efforts to restore stability in Yemen.
He stressed that any further targeting attempts would be met with a strong response consistent with international law.