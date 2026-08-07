Houthi attack injures 11 civilians in Saudi: Riyadh-led coalition

Attack highlights growing risks to civilians amid Yemen–Saudi conflict
An attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels late Thursday wounded 11 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh-led coalition said, an unprecedented toll in the kingdom in over four years of hostilities.
They include seven Saudis, two Egyptians, a Yemeni, and a Pakistani, coalition spokesman General Turki al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the official Saudi news agency, adding that the attacks had taken place in the Najran region, on the border with Yemen.