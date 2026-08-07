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Houthi attack injures 11 civilians in Saudi: Riyadh-led coalition

Attack highlights growing risks to civilians amid Yemen–Saudi conflict

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AFP
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Members of the Iran-backed Al Houthi militia in Yemen. The group has carried drone and missile strikes against civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
Members of the Iran-backed Al Houthi militia in Yemen. The group has carried drone and missile strikes against civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
AFP

An attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels late Thursday wounded 11 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh-led coalition said, an unprecedented toll in the kingdom in over four years of hostilities.

They include seven Saudis, two Egyptians, a Yemeni, and a Pakistani, coalition spokesman General Turki al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the official Saudi news agency, adding that the attacks had taken place in the Najran region, on the border with Yemen.

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